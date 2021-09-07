Taliban announce new government for Afghanistan

Breaking News image

The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, to be led by one of their founders and with an FBI-wanted militant as interior minister.

The government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy, a spokesman told reporters.

"We know the people of our country have been waiting for a new government," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added.

The Taliban took control of most of the country more than three weeks ago.

The announcement of the acting cabinet is a key step in the formation of a Taliban government.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the new acting interior minister, is head of the militant group known as the Haqqani network who are affiliated with the Taliban and have been behind some of the deadliest attacks in the country's two-decade-long war.

Unlike the wider Taliban, the Haqqani network has been designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US.

Other appointments include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi as acting foreign minister, and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi as a second deputy.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

