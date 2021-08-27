Taliban say Afghans will be able to travel freely in future

(Reuters) - Afghans with valid documents will be able to travel freely in the future at any time, a senior Taliban official said on Friday in a televised address aimed at calming fears the movement planned harsh restrictions on freedom.

"The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement's political commission said.

The message came as thousands have struggled to get onto the last flights leaving Kabul airport before a deadline for the Western evacuation ends next week.

