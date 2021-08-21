Taliban Will Be Accountable for Actions of its Members: Group Official

The Taliban will be accountable for the actions of its members, and will look into the reports of retaliatory acts carried out by the group's members, a Taliban official told news agency Reuters on Saturday, 21 August.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians. If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated," the Taliban official said, adding, "People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

The militant organisation had captured power of Afghanistan on Sunday, giving rise to fears that it will impose a regime of terror in the country.

The Taliban will disclose a new model of governance, one which "will protect everyone's rights," in the next weeks, the official told Reuters.

As it took the reigns of the nation, the Taliban, in an attempt to dispel the fears of a rule of terror and orthodoxy, had promised security for all. Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, on Tuesday, had declared a 'general amnesty' for government workers.

The Taliban had also sought to assure people that they will not take revenge against those who supported the US-backed alliance.

However, a UN report revealed that the militant organisation is conducting a targeted door-to-door search for its enemies – US and NATO officials, news agency AFP had reported.

The Taliban had also killed a kinsman of a journalist of the German state-funded media house, Deutsche Welle. Another relative of the journalist, who is presently in Germany, had been maimed, AFP had reported on Friday. The homes of three other DW journalists were raided.

The conduction of the reported search mission confirms the widespread fears that the Taliban would renege on its recently-announced promise of general amnesty and security for all.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

