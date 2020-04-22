Talia Parkinson-Jones Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
Talia Parkinson-Jones has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.
Parkinson-Jones is a three-time Daytime Emmy winner. She is known for her work as an executive producer, showrunner, and casting director.
She launched and served as the executive producer of the nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall,” a role she exited in March. Previously, she spent 10 seasons on “The Wendy Williams Show,” rising to the rank of co-executive producer.
She started her career in casting and worked on shows such as “16 and Pregnant” and “Cash Cab.”
She is also repped by attorneys Michael Lanzillotta and Chris Andaya.
