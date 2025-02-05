Talford and Winthrop host Charleston Southern

Winthrop Eagles (15-9, 5-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Charleston Southern after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop's 96-93 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-3 at home. Charleston Southern allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-4 in conference play. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.9.

Charleston Southern scores 73.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje' Kelly is averaging 20 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. RJ Johnson is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Talford is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Paul Jones III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

