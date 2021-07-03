Tales of Valour Teaser: Get Ready to Witness the Unsung Stories of the Brave Indian Soldiers in This EPIC Original That Premieres on July 5 (Watch Video)

EPIC original Tales of Valour teaser is out and the docu show promises some unsung stories by our great Indian soldiers through their own voices. Tales of Valour premieres on EPIC Channel and EPIC On from July 5. EPIC TV show Regiment Diaries which is on the same lines was a big hit and with Tales of Valour we would come to know some true unheard stories, tales of bravery that needs to be known.

Check Out Tales of Valour Teaser Below:



