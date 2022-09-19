Tales of TWD Recap: Did the Finale Leave You Hoping for a Season 2?

At just six episodes long, Tales of the Walking Dead certainly seemed to hope that its first season would leave us wanting more. But did it? Before you weigh in in the polls below, let’s go over the thrills and chills in Sunday’s finale, “La Doña.”

As the episode began, young lovers Dali (The Originals alum Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez) sought shelter from walkers and the cold in the fortress-like home of the titular bruja (Julie Carmen). Though she was willing to let them stay the night, she wasn’t looking for long-term roomies, which so angered Eric that he grabbed her. This, in turn, led her to choke and fall, fatally hitting her head on the dinner table on her way down. Unfortunate — for her, at least. Eric was ready to move right on in with his girlfriend.

“Dali,” he said, “will you settle down with me in this sick-ass house and do nothing for forever?”

With that, cued were the spooky goings-on — some tried-and-true, like ghostly whispers, bleeding walls and inexplicable visions; others, rather novel, like metallic Jesuses peeling themselves off of crucifixes to attack Dali and a parrot that ruffled feathers with its knowledge of all of the blood on Eric’s hands. In no time, the couple was at each other’s throats, hurling accusations and competing to see whose visions were more disturbing. In the end, La Doña remanded them to a cellar (?) full of gnarled branches in which everyone they’d ever killed was already tangled. Dead or alive, La Doña would always own that home.

So, what did you think of the episode? And the season? Weigh in in the polls below, then hit the comments with your reviews.

