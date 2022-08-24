'New Tales from the Borderlands' Is Coming This October

As promised by Gearbox Software back in April, a new Tales from the Borderlands game has just been announced and will be arriving before the end of the year. Aptly named "New Tales From the Borderlands," the sequel to the narrative-based game retains its core mechanics but introduces a brand new storyline to fans of the franchise.

This time round, there'll be three main characters: Anu, Octavio and Fran. The game revolves around the three as they join forces to "face down a planetary invasion," "battle vicious Vault monsters," "dismantle cold-hearted capitalists," "endeavor to change the world" and "maybe even save it."

As usual, you'll also get the iconic cel-shading art style from the Borderlands franchise and its stylistic character designs along with the tongue-in-cheek humor and a massive roster of odd weapons and guns. Check out the trailer above now while you wait for New Tales from the Borderlands to arrive on October 21.

? New Tales from the Borderlands Trailer Meet Anu, Octavio, & Fran as you stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this action-packed narrative adventure ? Make Mayhem Your Business on Oct. 21st!#Gamescom | #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/GKfqlx2Epl — 2K (@2K) August 23, 2022

