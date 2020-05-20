TalentX Entertainment Names Gersh Agent Sean Stewart As Digital Talent Director

Click here to read the full article.

TalentX Entertainment has announced former Gersh Agency talent agent, Sean Stewart as the company’s Digital Talent Director.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his new role, Stewart will direct the firm’s top touring and digital clients. He will also head all touring initiatives and build out Talent X Entertainment’s upcoming convention appropriately referred to as TalentX Con.

More from Deadline

“Sean is an extraordinary talent with a unique look on the digital landscape,” said TalentX VP of Talent Michael Gruen. “We are only interested in hiring the best of the best and Sean definitely fits the bill. We are looking forward to him helping develop our existing talent and for him to go out and find the next age of digital superstars.”

During his time at Gersh, Stewart worked with social media stars Kurtis Conner and Cherdleys, comic/actress Jade Catta Preta as well as Bachelor in Paradise star Corrinne Olympios.

TalentX Entertainment was launched in 2019 with a “creator first” philosophy, attracting Tik Tokkers, YouTubers and Twitch streamers. The company was co-founded by YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm, TikTok star Josh Richards, as well as Warren Lentz (formerly of WME, Yahoo, and Fullscreen) and the aforementioned Michael Gruen (former NBA agent, FinTech/DeFi entrepreneur and CEO of Creator Edge Media), bring a wealth of experience as industry insiders.

In January 2020, TalentX launched Sway LA, bringing together six of TikTokkers including Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Anthony Reeves, Bryce Hall, Kio Cyr and Jaden Hossler in a Bel Air mansion to create a never-ending flow of content. Stewart is set to manage the house. The company recently announced a partnership with esports giant ReKTGlobal to form TalentX Gaming (TXG), a talent management company specifically built for gaming and esports athletes and streamers.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.