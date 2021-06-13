Talented transfer DB takes a closer look at South Carolina

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White and secondary coach Torrian Gray continue to work the transfer portal for perhaps one more addition for the defensive backfield before training camp begins.

Big 12 All-Conference honorable mention Karon Prunty (6-1, 189) of Kansas was at USC Saturday on an unofficial visit. Prunty posted on Instagram a short video of a stop at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Prunty is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia who started all nine games for the Jayhawks last season. He totaled 26 tackles, broke up 10 passes and had one interception. 247Sports named him a freshman All-American.

South Carolina is looking to restore depth at defensive back after losing Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL. Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and John Dixon all opted to transfer.

Beamer’s staff added David Spaulding (Georgia Southern) and Carlins Platel (Assumption) through the transfer portal. USC also added JUCO products Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris, and signed La’Dareyen Craig via the high school ranks.

Prunty was rated a three-star prospect and ranked No. 137 nationally among corners in the 247Sports Composite for the 2020 class. He first committed to Liberty, flipped to Kansas in December 2019, signed with the Jayhawks later that month and then enrolled in January 2020. He also had offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Charlotte, Pitt, Army and Connecticut.

Prunty has attracted heavy attention since entering the portal June 6. Virginia Tech is another program expected to be a major player.

Newly offer in-state prospect back at USC for visit

Last week unheralded wide receiver Kylic Horton of Clarendon Hall attended a USC camp, turned in a blazing speed and picked up an offer from Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

On Thursday, Horton (6-4, 180) made a visit to Virginia Tech for a camp and was offered by the Hokies. On Friday, he returned to Columbia with his parents for an unofficial visit, a tour of the campus and a meeting with Beamer and Stepp.

“I got to explore more of the campus. I enjoyed it,” Horton said. “We talked about the student-athlete, the academics. It was pretty cool. I like the process; they are considering me. It’s a nice campus. People are nice. Everyone from the staff, they are nice.”

There was a feeling in recruiting circles that Horton might use this visit as an opportunity to commit to the Gamecocks, if they asked.

“They haven’t asked me. I haven’t decided yet,” Horton said. “They are nice people. I told them that I enjoyed it and I feel like I fit in. Looking to come in and make an impact. But I’m going to see what more options I have.”

Horton plans to visit to Coastal Carolina next Friday.

