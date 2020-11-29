'That is a talented, talented brother': Barack Obama endorses Drake to play him in a biopic

If you’ve ever thought Drake would make a good Barack Obama, you’re not alone.

The former POTUS name-checked the “God’s Plan” rapper, who has wanted to play the 44th president for at least a decade, in an interview last week.

"I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” Obama told Complex’s “360 With Speedy Morman” when asked about Drake’s desire to play him. “I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready …”

But Obama reminded that his endorsement isn’t the one that matters.

"Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he joked. “I suspect (my daughters) Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

During Obama’s first term in office, Drake, now 34, expressed interest in the hypothetical role.

"I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him," he told Paper in 2010. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

He stressed that “nobody’s called me about anything,” but “I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

If such a movie came about with Drake in the title role, he’d be the most high-profile actor to play Obama, 59, who has been depicted by Jay Pharoah and Fred Armisen on “Saturday Night Live,” Devon Terrell in “Barry,” Kingsley Ben-Adir in “The Comey Rule” and Parker Sawyers in “Southside With You,”

