The talented students and dedicated school caretaker killed in Nottingham attack
Here is what we know so far about the victims of Tuesday’s knife and van attack in Nottingham.
:: University of Nottingham history student Barnaby Webber, 19, was a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton in Somerset.
He was a former pupil of Taunton School, which he attended for his entire school career from nursery to sixth form, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.
Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club, where members called him a dear friend who was a key part of the club.
At university the gifted sportsman, who played hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and other clubs, showed a particular interest in the geopolitics of the USA and China.
He was also in the Combined Cadet Forces.
Mr Webber had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.
:: Fellow student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, was a medical student who had volunteered during the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.
She was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.
Miss O’Malley-Kumar was also a gifted cricketer. Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex, called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.
Miss O’Malley-Kumar attended independent Bancroft’s School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.
According to reports, her father is thought to be Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009.
She had one brother, called James.
:: The third victim was primary school caretaker Ian Coates.
The 65-year-old site manager worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.
Headteacher Ross Middleton said Mr Coates was “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed”.