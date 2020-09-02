Talent runs deep with FCS Preseason All-Americans

(Stats Perform) - FCS college football remains filled with talented players even after an offseason with losses to grad transfers.
The Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team, announced Wednesday, features 101 players from 56 schools and all 13 FCS conferences. The schools include those playing this fall or in the spring.
The many players making grad transfers to FBS programs reflect how FCS players are in demand, but the preseason All-America team included 30 who were 2019 postseason selections, led by 11 first-team returnees. One of them, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, swept the Walter Payton (FCS offensive) and Jerry Rice (FCS freshman) awards, presented by Stats Perform.
Missouri Valley Football Conference power Northern Iowa had the most preseason selections with six and North Dakota State, the three-time defending national champion, collected five. Montana and Weber State from the Big Sky Conference also had five selections each.
---=
2020 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
*-2019 first-team All-American
**-2019 second-team All-American
***-2019 third-team All-American
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - *Trey Lance, sophomore, 6-4, 226, North Dakota State
RB - Josh Davis, junior, 5-9, 195, Weber State
RB - **Jah-Maine Martin, senior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T
RB - **Alex Ramsey, senior, 6-0, 225, The Citadel
WR - *Samori Toure, senior, 6-3, 190, Montana
WR - **DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 170, Austin Peay
TE - Colton Dowell, junior, 6-3, 215, UT Martin
OL - *P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL - *Liam Fornadel, senior, 6-4, 308, James Madison
OL - *Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State
OL - *Dillon Radunz, senior, 6-6, 299, North Dakota State
OL - Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL - Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison
DL - Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette
DL - Trace Mascorro, senior, 6-1, 275, Sam Houston State
DL - ***Elerson G. Smith, senior, 6-7, 245, Northern Iowa
LB - ***Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State
LB - **Willie Eubanks III, senior, 6-2, 230, The Citadel
LB - Jace Lewis, senior, 6-1, 230, Montana
LB - Forrest Rhyne, senior, 6-1, 225, Villanova
DB - *Anthony Adams, junior, 6-0, 180, Portland State
DB - **Brandon Easterling, senior, 6-0, 203, Dayton
DB - *Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 185, Austin Peay
DB - ***Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - *Luis Aguilar, senior, 6-1, 190, Northern Arizona
P - **Matt McRobert, senior, 6-2, 195, Sam Houston State
LS - *Matthew O'Donoghue, senior, 6-1, 250, Montana
KR - Bronson Yoder, sophomore, 5-11, 190, William & Mary
PR - *Montrell Washington, senior, 5-10, 170, Samford
AP - Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU
AP - **Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-1, 239, Southern Illinois
---=
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Daniel Smith, senior, 6-0, 205, Villanova
RB - ***Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart
RB - ***Ulonzo Gilliam, junior, 5-9, 185, UC Davis
RB - Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 200, South Dakota State
WR - Xavier Smith, junior, 5-10, 165, Florida A&M
WR - Isaiah Weston, junior, 6-4, 208, Northern Iowa
WR - Lujuan Winningham, junior, 6-3, 190, Central Arkansas
TE - Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State
TE - Chris James, senior, 6-3, 220, Chattanooga
OL - Spencer Brown, senior, 6-8, 321, Northern Iowa
OL - ***Liam Dobson, senior, 6-3, 340, Maine
OL - ***A.J. Farris, senior, 6-2, 285, Monmouth
OL - Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook
OL - Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 313, North Dakota State
DEFENSE
DL - Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL - Jermaine McDaniel, junior, 6-3, 235, North Carolina A&T
DL - Nick Salley, senior, 5-10, 225, Charleston Southern
DL - Jared Schiess, senior, 6-3, 300, Weber State
LB - Christian Elliss, senior, 6-3, 233, Idaho
LB - Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham
LB - Jackson Hankey, junior, 6-1, 218, North Dakota State
LB - Jeremiah Tyler, senior, 6-2, 225, Princeton
LB - Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB - Omar Brown, sophomore, 6-1, 195, Northern Iowa
DB - Robby Hauck, junior, 5-10, 185, Montana
DB - Bryan Mills, senior, 6-2, 170, North Carolina Central
DB - ***Robert Rochell, senior, 6-2, 195, Central Arkansas
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Trey Tuttle, senior, 5-9, 190, Weber State
P - ***D.J. Arnson, senior, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona
P - ***Chris Faddoul, senior, 5-11, 210, Florida A&M
LS - ***Ethan Ray, senior, 6-0, 220, Charleston Southern
KR - Malik Flowers, senior, 6-2, 195, Montana
PR - ***Mike Roussos, junior, 6-0, 195, Columbia
AP - Elijah Dotson, senior, 6-0, 185, Sacramento State
AP - E.J. Perry, senior, 6-2, 210, Brown
---=
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington
RB - Julien Gums, junior, 5-10, 230, Nicholls
RB - Karl Mofor, senior, 5-8, 225, Albany
RB - Devin Wynn, senior, 6-0, 203, Furman
WR - Dai'Jean Dixon, senior, 6-4, 200, Nicholls
WR - Izaiah Gathings, junior, 6-4, 225, Gardner-Webb
WR - Brandon Porter, junior, 5-10, 165, Northern Arizona
TE - Marshel Martin, sophomore, 6-2, 210, Sacramento State
TE - Todd Summers, senior, 6-5, 245, Duquesne
OL - J'Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 320, Central Connecticut State
OL - Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross
OL - Lewis Kidd, senior, 6-6, 312, Montana State
OL - Blake Mitchell, senior, 6-1, 289, Austin Peay
OL - Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston State
DEFENSE
DL - Adrian Hope, junior, 6-1, 218, Furman
DL - Josephus Smith, senior, 5-9, 285, Austin Peay
DL - Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 275, Richmond
DL - Amandre Williams, senior, 6-2, 235, Montana State
DL - Anton Williams, senior, 6-3, 250, Charleston Southern
LB - Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 210, Presbyterian
LB - Tyler Dressler, senior, 6-3, 244, Richmond
LB - Bryce Flater, junior, 6-1, 224, Northern Iowa
LB - Keonte Hampton, junior, 6-2, 225, Jackson State
LB - Anthony Koclanakis, junior, 6-1, 226, Murray State
DB - Qwynnterio Cole, senior, 6-2, 190, Alcorn State
DB - Evan Horn, senior, 6-0, 206, New Hampshire
DB - Michael Tutsie, junior, 5-11, 190, North Dakota State
DB - Christian Uphoff, senior, 6-3, 195, Southern Illinois
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison
P - Brady Schutt, senior, 6-1, 210, South Dakota
LS - Bradey Sorenson, senior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State
KR - Lonnie Moore IV, senior, 5-10, 170, Monmouth
PR - Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
AP - Jake Chisholm, junior, 5-9, 182, Dayton
AP - Brandon Rainey, senior, 6-0, 205, The Citadel