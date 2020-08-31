Talenom Plc Press release 31 August 2020 at 11:30

Talenom Plc welcomes a new franchise entrepreneur in Keilaniemi, Espoo

Talenom Plc has concluded a new franchise agreement and welcomes Jari Wuolle as the company’s franchise entrepreneur in Keilaniemi, Espoo. The agreement brings Talenom’s total number of franchisees to 22.

In the franchise model, independent franchisees offer the same accounting services to their customers locally as Talenom’s other offices. The bookkeeping activities are concentrated in Talenom’s highly automated units in Oulu and Tampere, which utilize scalable production processes. The franchising model allows for expanding the business efficiently also to smaller market areas in Finland.

”It is great to welcome Jari Wuolle to our franchise chain. We are able to further strengthen our organic growth and distribution network in the Helsinki metropolitan area. I wish success to Jari as our new franchise entrepreneur!”, says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Talenom Plc is a growth company that generates new accounts through active sales efforts. Expanding the franchise model supports the company’s organic growth strategy. The company intends to continue expanding its franchise chain to new locations also in the future.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 7038 554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi





