Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Tuomas Iivanainen

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 28 February 2023 at 16:30 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Hermanni Iivanainen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26180/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 2.93 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 2.93 EUR


