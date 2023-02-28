Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Tuomas Iivanainen

Reuters

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.37 billion ($1.75 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.76 billion, or C$2.15 a share, a year earlier. Canada's central bank over the past 11 months has lifted interest rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, the Bank of Canada said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past rate hikes sink in.