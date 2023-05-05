Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 5 May 2023 at 15:30 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Antti Aho
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30917/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 7.64 EUR
(6): Volume: 88 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(10): Volume: 121 Unit price: 7.65 EUR
(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(12): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.61 EUR
(13): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.64 EUR
(14): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(15): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 168 Unit price: 7.65 EUR
(17): Volume: 185 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(18): Volume: 820 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(19): Volume: 1728 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(20): Volume: 2963 Unit price: 7.65 EUR
Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 7200 Volume weighted average price: 7.61972 EUR