Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Antti Aho

Reuters

First Horizon and TD said in a statement they had mutually decided to end the deal because there was no clarity on when they would get regulatory approvals. TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, in addition to a $25 million fee reimbursement. TD's biggest deal to date, which it launched more than a year ago, had faced months of regulatory uncertainty and Canada's No. 2 lender came under pressure from some investors to scrap the purchase after the U.S. regional banking crisis.