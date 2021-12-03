Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 3 December 2021 at 10:30 EET



Talenom’s financial reporting in 2022



In 2022, Talenom will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release and Annual Review for 2021 on Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Business Review for January-March on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Half-year Report for January-June on Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Business Review for January-September on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The reports will be published at approximately 13:30 Finnish time. The reports are available on the company’s website www.sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en immediately after publication.



Talenom observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period will start from closing of the reporting period and will last until the publication of the respective financial report.



Talenom Plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Thursday, 3 March 2022 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM on a later date. Possible requests from shareholders to put matters on the agenda of the 2022 AGM shall be submitted no later than on Tuesday, 25 January 2022. The written request shall be sent to Talenom Plc, Annual General Meeting, Yrttipellontie 2, 90230 Oulu, Finland or by email to ir@talenom.fi.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 7038 554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/



