Talen Energy Supply cleared to solicit creditor votes on bankruptcy plan

(Reuters) - Talen Energy Supply LLC received court permission Wednesday to begin soliciting creditor votes on a bankruptcy restructuring plan that would convert $1.4 billion in debt to equity and raise up to $1.9 billion through sale of new equity shares.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston said he would approve the company's disclosure statement, which describes the reorganization plan, after revisions were made that will keep the door open for potential overbids from outside buyers. Creditors will then vote to approve the plan.

Talen's restructuring is supported by a group of its existing unsecured bondholders, including funds managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, Rubric Capital Management LP and Citadel. Those bondholders agreed to convert $1.4 billion in existing debt to new equity shares and agreed to backstop at least $1.55 billion of a planned $1.9 billion equity offering, according to the disclosure statement.

Talen, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in May, owns 16 energy generation facilities in the U.S., with a mix of nuclear, natural gas, oil and coal-powered facilities.

The company was driven to bankruptcy in part by rising natural gas prices. Talen had used derivative contracts to limit its exposure to commodity price volatility risks, but the company ended up being forced to provide more cash collateral to its counterparts as prices jumped in 2021, according to court papers.

The case is In re Talen Energy Supply LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-90054.

