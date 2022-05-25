A tale of two driveways

·6 min read

There are plenty of one-size-fits-all rules that work just fine in most situations.

But every once in a while, a case comes along with circumstances bizarre enough that they make even the most reasonable regulations seem absurd.

Chelmsford resident Tom Grylls has found himself in the frustrating crosshairs of one such case, stuck between a rule that makes sense on paper and an expensive demand to meet it that he said doesn’t serve much purpose.

Grylls lives in a modest one-storey bungalow off Municipal Road 15, surrounded by dozens of acres of farm properties, halfway between Chelmsford and Val Caron. Born and raised in Sudbury, he moved around the city for some time, before purchasing his parcel of land from an old farm plot that had been split into four sections.

In 1973, that land would become the location of his white-brick house and, more importantly, his now 49-year-old gravel driveway.

“I still have all my receipts for when we built. I kept track of everything,” said Grylls. “It was never a problem with the Rayside-Balfour Township.”

Nine years ago, Grylls found himself entangled in the complicated bureaucracy of city planning and building permits when he decided to split his 10-acre lot and give the other half to his son, Jacques, to build his own house next door.

There was only one problem: his driveway.

Built on the north side of his lot, connecting his attached garage to the two-way arterial road, the original driveway was about 145 feet from the proposed property severance line, where he wanted the lot to split between himself and his son.

“The city refused it,” he said of his 2012 proposal to the City’s Planning Committee. “They said, ‘Oh, we’re not allowing any more things on Regional Road 15’.”

It was a refusal that made sense on paper.

According to the city’s Transportation Master Plan, it’s a top priority to limit the number of new conflict points — like driveways — added to secondary arterial roads like MR 15.

“The plan states access from adjacent property is to be strictly regulated and kept to a minimum,” said city communications and engagement advisor Riley Adams in an email. “Traffic movement is the primary consideration for secondary arterial roads, which function to: Connect two or more communities or major activity centres, connect two primary arterial roads, or connect a community or activity centre with a primary arterial road.”

Essentially, Grylls and his son couldn’t add a new driveway without removing the old one.

“When an existing lot on an arterial road has access to the road, and the property owner is proposing to sever the land to create additional lots, we impose a condition in order to limit the number of new access points created on these types of roads,” said Adams. “This is done to ensure these roads function as intended.”

For Grylls, that turned out to be easier said than done.

The placement of his garage and his son’s new driveway meant that Grylls would not only need to close off his original entrance, but tear up a thick swathe of trees and a long stretch of his front lawn to connect his driveway to his son’s at the property line. It was only under these conditions that the Planning Committee, in 2012, would grant them a permit.

It was a frustrating and expensive prospect, to remove a decades-old driveway — which on its own adhered to regulatory standards and had safely served its function for years —and replace it with a bigger, more inconvenient one.

“There’s never been an accident at my driveway in 40 years,” he said. “So we appealed.”

But his appeal to the Ontario Municipal Board (now the Ontario Land Tribunal) didn’t go anywhere. After it was denied, the city granted a permit for the new split driveway under the previous proposed conditions.

Grudgingly, Grylls and his son accepted the conditions, and went forward with constructing his son’s driveway. But instead of removing his own original entrance, Grylls left his side as it was.

“It was suggested by somebody that we wait until the inspector signs off on my son’s construction, then everything might be fine,” Grylls said. “So we did nothing. For nine years, I’ve been going on false hope. Then I got a letter saying I gotta remove my driveway.”

That letter arrived in February, likely prompted by a complaint to the city’s bylaw department, nine years after the 2012 dispute. It was a complaint that would cost the now 80-year-old Grylls $10,000 to address.

Grylls doesn’t pull any punches. “Hey, I’m delinquent. I’m not going to try and say I was totally ignorant of the fact I was going along on false hope. Which it was, right?”

His complaint stems not from a false expectation that he could get out of meeting his permit requirements from 2012, put from a frustration that the rigidity of city planning rules put him in this pricey situation in the first place.

“They’re not looking after people, and that should be the main focus when it comes to this kind of ruling,” he said. “No rule should be absolute. I understand the need for rules, but there has to be some logic and common sense used, for there are exceptions to the rules.”

Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland looked into Grylls’ situation a few weeks ago and came to a similar conclusion.

“You don’t think when you’re building your first house, ‘Oh, I better put that driveway on the south side, because 20 or 40 years from now, I’m gonna want to split up my lot and build another house. And by that point, they’re gonna have a rule that they need a common driveway,’ ” said McCausland. “Who would have thought of that?”

McCausland said the rule that limits the number of conflict points added to high-traffic roads is an important one, but that every once in a while, a rare case like Grylls’ comes along that shows why exceptional circumstances require flexibility.

“The real problem here is that the rule doesn’t account for the fact that this house was built well before the rule existed.”

The difficult orientation of the lot, he said, means the proposal “just doesn’t really make sense.”

He added: “That driveway has been there for 60 years. (His son’s driveway) has been there for the last nine years ‘against the rules’ and there haven’t been any issues. So I don’t thinks it’s such a big risk that it’s necessarily worth forcing someone to put a driveway 150 feet across their property.”

Grylls isn’t looking to change the inevitable. In fact, he’s already gone ahead and cashed out on the $10,000 driveway reroute to comply with the city’s demands. But he hopes that airing his complaint will be a reminder that not everything is as simple as it seems on paper.

“So many governments forget that unless you look after the people, then you’re not running a government,” he said. “I understand the need for rules, but are they all absolute? No. And should there be allowances and exceptions from time to time that are logical? Yes.”

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Rangers whip Hurricanes 4-1 to even series

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers got the kind of strong, all-around effort from the start they needed and stormed past the Carolina Hurricanes. Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series. Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in th

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Rangers whip Hurricanes 4-1 to even series

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers got the kind of strong, all-around effort from the start they needed and stormed past the Carolina Hurricanes. Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat the Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series. Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in th

  • Stafford, Rams slowly getting back to work after Super Bowl win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford had an offseason injection in his elbow to quell an unspecified minor injury that nagged him throughout the Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl. He didn't throw serious passes during organized team activities Monday, and he might not do so again until training camp. Stafford still believes he can get plenty of work done during the Rams' early preparations for their chase of a second ring. “The biggest thing for me at this point is to continue to

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored