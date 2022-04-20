Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota Wild
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cam Talbot
    Cam Talbot
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal.

Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

"It means that much more," Talbot said. "I thought that we came out extremely hard and I was able to make a big save there right at the end of the first period and then kept it a one-goal game.

“You need saves like that throughout the game. I think that kind of settled us down a little bit more in the second and it definitely settled (me) down too."

Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy's third-period goal as the Wild improved to 48-21-7.

Talbot has gone 11-0-3 since March 3 while Fleury has a 5-1-0 mark since arriving in Minnesota.

"We have two top goalies and for us it doesn't really matter who plays," Fiala said. "We're confident with both of them."

The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello’s pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.

Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.

Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. He said he felt more comfortable in his second start of the season.

"That was the big part of coming back, being able to gain some confidence and play in these last few games," Price said. “There’s nothing that can replicate reps like this so being able to come back is a pleasure and beneficial for my game."

The Canadiens (20-46-11) have yet to score a goal two games into Price’s comeback.

"I think we proved that when we’re on our game we can play against pretty much everybody but you need the whole team on board," said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. "If you’re missing players it’s tough but we were all there.

"The first four (or) five minutes were tough but we were able to regroup and we played a really good game. We just didn’t score."

The Canadiens threatened in the second period but couldn’t find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.

Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach’s challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.

Notes: Nicolas Deslauriers played his 500th career game. The Lasalle, Que., native had several friends and family members in attendance. ... Canadiens forward Paul Byron suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.

Tristan D'Amours, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How to watch 2022 PFL 1: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

    Here's how you can watch PFL 1, which features lightweights and light heavyweights in action.

  • Thunderstorm Lights Up Night Sky in New York Amid Heavy Snowfall

    A winter thunderstorm hit parts of central New York, early on the morning of April 19, as a spring nor’easter brought heavy snow, rain and strong winds to the region.Allen Stalker’s home surveillance camera captured several flashes of lightning illuminating the sky at around 2:40am in Whitesboro.According to the National Weather Service the region received around 13.5 inches of snow as of 2 pm on Tuesday. Credit: Allen Stalker via Storyful

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th