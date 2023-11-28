Tala Tala: Men jailed for kidnap, torture and murder of man

Two men have been jailed for the killing of a man who was kidnapped, tortured and found with 190 cuts, including 17 stab wounds.

Tala Tala was found dead at a house in Harrow Road, Leicester, on 24 March.

Police believe Mr Tala had previously been involved in a scam to obtain money from his killers.

Daryoush Kholghnik was jailed for life with a minimum of 31 years for murder, and Talib Mombeini was sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter on Monday.

Kholghnik, 34, was also jailed for kidnap and two counts of blackmail at Leicester Crown Court, while Mombeini, 38, was also sentenced for kidnap.

Both men, of Vaughan Way in Leicester, were convicted on Friday following a trial.

Mr Tala was found dead at a house in Harrow Road

Leicestershire Police said Kholghnik and Mombeini kidnapped Mr Tala in Braunstone at about 23:30 GMT on 23 March and drove him away in his own car.

Calls were made to people known to Mr Tala demanding money in exchange for getting him medical help.

Police were informed and officers traced his car to Harrow Road.

Officers forced entry into a property, where Mr Tala was found with severe injuries to his head, torso and limbs.

'Immense pain'

Kholghnik was inside the address and arrested at the scene.

Mombeini had left the property but was arrested three days later.

In a statement, the family of Mr Tala said: "This tragedy has left both our families and friends in immense pain and hurt; our lives have completely changed.

"Even if he had made poor decisions, taking matters into one's own hands is not the right way, as there are authorities for that.

"No-one deserves to go through the pain he did before passing away."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.