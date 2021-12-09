Takuma Sato signs with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will drive for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware next season in a deal announced Thursday that keeps the popular Japanese driver in the IndyCar Series at least another year.

Sato has 12 years of IndyCar experience with 198 starts and six victories, including Indy wins in 2017 and 2020. The 44-year-old spent the last four years driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing but was not retained for next season.

He'll drive the No. 51 for Coyne, replacing Romain Grosjean following the Frenchman's departure for Andretti Autosport.

“I am extremely excited that we were able to work out a deal with Dale, Rick and everyone at Dale Coyne Racing,” Sato said. “With Honda an integral part of Dale Coyne Racing, it seemed like a great fit."

Sato has been a longtime Honda representative.

“We look forward to competing with our package of a good car with a great driver in the 500 next year," Coyne said. "All of us on our team welcome the very talented Mr. Sato into our fold for 2022.”

