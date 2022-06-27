Are you taking the wrong painkillers?

Abigail Buchanan
·5 min read
taking wrong painkillers pain medication uk 2022 health paracetamol codeine ibuprofen aspirin - Aitor Diago
taking wrong painkillers pain medication uk 2022 health paracetamol codeine ibuprofen aspirin - Aitor Diago

Many of us rely on popping a painkiller for common ailments such as headaches, hangovers, colds and flu. Over 6,000 tonnes of paracetamol are sold in the UK each year, and if you are one of the 20 million people suffering from musculoskeletal pain – most commonly back pain – you probably think nothing of swallowing a couple of ibuprofen to help.

But a 2022 study has found that ibuprofen could make back pain worse, not better. Researchers analysed data from 500,000 adults in the UK Biobank scheme and found that those who took anti-inflammatory painkillers like ibuprofen as a short-term fix for back pain had a 70 per cent higher risk of developing chronic pain compared with those who took alternatives like paracetamol. Should we be reconsidering which painkillers we take for which condition?

Perhaps, says Dr Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, but more likely we should consider how long we take them for. Over-the-counter painkillers should only ever be used “intermittently, not chronically, unless there’s a good medical reason to do so,” he says. “I think there’s mileage in this study. We know that, with headaches, if you take painkillers for a long period of time, you get an analgesic headache that doesn’t go away. I’m wondering if it could also prolong back pain.

Here’s what you should take for common complaints, and when...

Ibuprofen

There are three main types of painkiller available over the counter, explains Hughes. “Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that reduces the amount of certain compounds produced by our white blood cells to reduce inflammation, whereas paracetamol works more on the spinal cord and on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals,” he explains. There’s another class of pain relief you can get over the counter in a low dose, and that’s codeine, which is an opioid, for more severe pain.”

taking wrong painkillers medication uk 2022 health paracetamol codeine ibuprofen aspirin back pain - Getty
taking wrong painkillers medication uk 2022 health paracetamol codeine ibuprofen aspirin back pain - Getty

For joint pain, back pain or muscle injuries where a sprain or tear has led to inflammation, ibuprofen is still the best choice for most people. Dr Franziska Denk, a senior lecturer and chronic pain expert at King’s College London, says: “We must remember that this study is quite preliminary, and they didn’t measure pain intensity – so nothing should change from NHS guidelines,” she says. Anti-inflammatory painkillers and using hot and cold compression packs should still be the go-to treatment for acute back pain.

Leanne May of Kingston University’s department of pharmacy says ibuprofen would also be the “first line” treatment for toothache and menstrual cramps, as both involve inflammation or spasms.

Paracetamol

“For most general pain, we normally start with paracetamol,” says May. “It has no interactions with other medications and most people can take it quite safely.” It doesn’t have the same anti-inflammatory properties as ibuprofen, and simply reduces pain by blocking pain receptors. For headaches, colds, fevers and flu, it should do the job, but for more intense pain, it might not be enough.

The upside is that it can be taken any time, and it’s well tolerated by people who can’t have NSAIDs – for instance, those with a history of stomach ulcers or heart problems. “We think of ibuprofen as an easy over-the-counter medication, but if it’s taken long term or not with food it can have serious side effects,” says May. “GPs would only provide it for longer-term use with something to protect the lining of your gut.”

Aspirin

Aspirin is another common NSAID. “Aspirin is anti-inflammatory, and it’s what I take if I have aches and pains, and it works for me,” Hughes says. “There is no one size fits all for pain relief, which is why we have a range of drugs. Aspirin is slightly different to ibuprofen and works on a different pathway but has a similar side effect profile.”

As well as treating day-to-day pain and headaches, aspirin is used at low doses to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients as it “stops platelets sticking together. It’s a real lifesaver, and something I use in my daily practice of emergency medicine for heart attacks,” adds Hughes. Low-dose aspirin should never be taken without a doctor's advice, as long-term use can cause serious side effects such as stomach ulcers.

Codeine

May would recommend paracetamol in combination with codeine for treating more severe musculoskeletal pain. It works on the central nervous system to reduce pain by blocking signals between the body and the brain.

“You only get really low doses of opioids over the counter and always in combination,” May says, “so if you were recovering from surgery you would need something much stronger.” But for back pain or injuries where paracetamol doesn’t cut it, an over-the-counter combination of the two (called co-codamol) could do the trick. “We don’t recommend opioids for more than three days because they can cause addiction and other problems including constipation,” she says. “For a longer period, if any pain goes from acute to chronic, we would always suggest going to the GP.”

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker