Taking time to count votes 'is not a sign of misconduct or chaos': How states prevent election fraud

WASHINGTON – What's taking so long?

Three days after Election Day and no winner has been declared in the presidential election. President Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden and claims on Twitter that the race has been rigged. Biden, for his part, urges patience as votes continue to be tallied.

The reasons for the delay are not nefarious, election experts say. They're more simple and mostly mundane: It takes time to count more than 140 million votes, especially with an avalanche of absentee ballots. The coronavirus pandemic, in part, prompted more than 65 million voters (nearly half of voters) to drop their ballots in the mail or at secure boxes in states across the country. Somebody has to open those ballots, ensure that they're valid and enter the result.

"We need to remember what we knew a month ago: it was going to take longer," said Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center, a non-partisan think tank. "The fact that it's taking a few days is not a sign of misconduct or chaos. It's only a sign the election officials are carefully counting the votes."

Election workers prepare ballots for counting in the basement of the Beaver County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Beaver, Pa. More

Laws prevented election officials in seven states from counting many of them until Election Day. Votes that could have been tallied in advance sat in unopened envelopes until Tuesday morning.

Dig a little deeper into this civics lesson and the reasons for the delay become more clear.

Both sides agree: Voter fraud 'infinitesimal'

First a major caveat: voter fraud – stuffing ballot boxes or voting multiple times – is an an exceedingly rare crime with almost no chance of affecting the presidential election. Though Trump has repeatedly claimed that absentee ballot fraud is widespread, only 207 entries in a Heritage Foundation database are listed under the fraudulent absentee ballot category. Not only is that a small slice of the overall Heritage database, it represents an even smaller portion of the number of local, state and national elections held since 1979, which is as far back as the database goes.

And even those numbers may be inflated. USA TODAY journalists, working with Columbia Journalism Investigations and the PBS series "Frontline,'' investigated the examples cited in the Heritage database and found that they presented "misleading and incomplete information that overstates the number of alleged fraud instances and includes cases where no crime was committed."

“Fraud does occur but on a very infinitesimal basis," said Tammy Patrick, a former elections official and a senior advisor to the elections program at the Democracy Fund. "When we talk about fraud by mail or in-person voting, the real debates are how many zeroes after the decimal before you get to a number, out of tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of ballots cast over years."

How ballots are checked

When it comes to counting votes, states have procedures for securing and processing ballots.

Pennsylvania, whose 20 coveted electoral votes could vault Biden into the White House, has tallied three million votes by mail. Voters who applied for a mail ballot had to give their name, address, date of birth, voting district and how long they have lived there, Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania secretary of the Commonwealth, has told the state Supreme Court. The court ruled that mail ballots could not be rejected on signature comparisons.

Voters also had to provide their drivers' license or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity to receive a mailed ballot. Election staff compared the information in the application with the voter's permanent registration card.

In Michigan, another pivotal state that Biden flipped into the Democrats' column, a registered voter must fill out and sign an application that requires knowing a birth date and other personal information. Voters can mail in the application, take it in person to a clerk's office or email a picture of the application to the clerk. The emailed picture must show the application's signature.

