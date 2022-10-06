Taking the Scary Out of Halloween Animals

Yowie sets the record straight on the creepy, crawlies of Halloween - the scariest part is that many are endangered.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Is there any other holiday that has more animals associated with it than Halloween? From cats and bats to spiders and snakes and all manner of creepy crawlies, animals are front and center this holiday season offering the perfect opportunity to learn more about them and how we can protect them.

Yowie is dedicated to educating children about endangered animals and how important it is to protect them while also providing delicious, clean-label chocolate. This Halloween they're working to take the scary out of their featured animals and teach children the importance of wildlife conservation. The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, nuts or artificial colors and flavors. Plus, each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible inside and a bite-size leaflet to help kids learn about that animal.

"There are so many animals that are thought of as scary this time of year, but the scariest thing is that many are endangered," explained Yowie CMO Cynthia Thayer. "Our current series includes the Peacock Tarantula, the Ruby-eyed Green Pitviper, and the Southern Bent-winged Bat. All are endangered, and all could be considered scary, but we've focused on their superpowers in our newest collection. This bright blue tarantula has hypersensitive hairs, the red-eyed snake's infrared vision helps it hunt, and the bat's ultrasonic calls can't be heard by humans. There is so much more to these animals than being "spooky," and we love sharing this knowledge with our customers."

Yowie's commitment to Halloween extends far beyond their impressive animal knowledge - they also boast a ton of fun and educational Halloween activities and games on YowieWorld.com. From arts and crafts to coloring sheets to lunchbox trivia, Yowie is your one-stop shop for Halloween fun! Explore more of the wonderful world of Yowie on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on Yowie's YouTube channel and on Pinterest.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

