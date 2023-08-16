Taking This Mode Of Transport Could Boost Your Sex Life

According to the UK Government, cycling is not as popular as it once was with average cycling trips decreasing by 27% between 2021 and 2022.

However, cycling has so many benefits outside of what we already know about health and wellness. Of course, cycling is better for the environment and exercising every day is great for our bodies but did you know it can help your sex life? And can improve the debilitating symptoms of depression?

Cycling more frequently can boost your sex life

If you’re somebody that still frequently works in an office, you’ll be familiar with the absolute ordeal that public transport can be at those crucial hours. Cramped, clammy, loud, and smelly… it’s not exactly the ideal way to set yourself up for the day. However, research conducted by Ebikes.org found that 51% of cyclists found that cycling to work made them less stressed and 42% reported that cycling to work had actually improved their job satisfaction.

It seems that having that time in the morning to boost your endorphins and get your body moving can really make a difference to your mindset and mood for the rest of the day. Makes a lot of sense, really!

It’s not just the workplace where people found benefits though, almost a quarter of respondents said that their sex lives improved after they started cycling to work and those who did get lucky reported having sex an average of five extra times per month.

Scottish cyclist says that cycling saved his life

Josh Quigley, a Guinness World Record-breaking cyclist, starred in a BBC One ‘Our Lives’ documentary last month titled ‘Cycling Changed My Life’. In the uplifting show, he spoke about how he had a ‘second chance at life’ thanks to cycling.

Following seven failed attempts at suicide and a near-fatal car crash, Josh Quigley rediscovered his love of cycling, having never cycled since he was a child. Since then, he has cycled around the world and won a Guinness World Record for the greatest distance cycled in a week.

Story continues

He said, “cycling is my purpose now, and I’m giving it absolutely everything”.

Related...