Taking ‘counting day’ off school; how to mark September 30?

When Kahnawake declared September 30 a statutory holiday in the community, it represented the community’s way of marking the date to remember the victims of Residential Schools and those who suffered intergenerational trauma as a result of the horrors they faced.

Even the federal government was on board, declaring September 30 as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, but one small problem was left – one that is tone-deaf and at best, and downright sinister at worst – and that’s the provincial government insisting on students being in class on that date for what is unofficially called ‘counting day,’ where the province’s education authority doles out funding to education centres and school boards based on that day’s official attendance.

Some of the local students who attend Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay received a reminder email of the importance of attending class on September 30, making some wonder why the provincial Education Ministry is unable to tabulate attendance numbers on any other day with a nod to the importance of September 30 to Indigenous people.

Requests for comment from the Education Ministry went unanswered.

Most Kahnawake students who attend Billings were in school that day, the director of the school board that oversees Billings and a number of other English educational institutions said, where the school did their best to honour the memories of those Indigenous children who never came home.

“It was Orange Shirt Day at Billings and the school even provided orange shirts to staff and students who didn’t have their own to wear,” said New Frontiers School Board director general Rob Buttars. “There was no attendance issue, and the students spent the day learning about Residential Schools and the victims,” of those schools.

Buttars said the feedback he’s gotten from parents was uniformly good and that Orange Shirt Day was a successful way to help non-Indigenous students recognize the importance of September 30.

“We did hear from parents and the feedback we got was good. We thought this was a good way to help kids learn and to properly honour the victims of Residential Schools at Billings,” Buttars said.

