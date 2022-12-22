Taking Chiefs on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Join us to chat playoff race, kicking woes

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and now look to maintain their pace in the playoff race.

They need to keep winning and have the Buffalo Bills lose a game to become the AFC’s top seed. The mission continues on Saturday, when the Chiefs play host to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Star’s coverage team breaks down the game and all the Chiefs news this week on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. today (Thursday). Join us with your questions and comments.