Taking Beauty Advice From A Matchmaker Just Makes Sense

Rori Sassoon is a relationship expert and power-player matchmaker. Sassoon partnered with life coach, Dr. Errol Gluck, to institute the nation’s first invitation-only Power Matching company; Platinum Poire.

As Sassoon was matched by a third party service, she’s passionate about giving others the same opportunity for a lasting and successful relationship, helping individuals gain the self-confidence necessary to build the perfect relationship through coaching and consulting and then setting them up with match opportunities.

Additionally, Sassoon is a media expert, as a dating expert/matchmaker on seasons 10-12 of The Real Housewives of New York, and author of The Art of the Date, a book that explores the secrets to a healthy relationship and how to navigate the dating scene. Sassoon was recently honored as a “Power Women of Manhattan” by Schneps Media, and you can find her expert insight across major publications and broadcast appearances, including Good Day New York, Sirius XM, USA Today, Cosmopolitan, PopSugar, Insider, and more. The following diary was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.

Sunday

I wake up naturally on the early side, as I like to make the most of my Sunday. I pray every morning, which nourishes my soul and sets an intention for the day ahead. After a quick stretch in bed, I grab a freshly-brewed cup of coffee. My husband always thinks I’m a bit loony for my immediate caffeine need, but it inspires me to take on the day with fervency. Like I do every morning and evening, I wash my face. I splash water and gently wash it with Proactiv’s Cleanse Renewing Cleanser — it has kept my skin clear for years.

I follow my cleanse with SkinBe++er’s Even Tone Correcting Serum, Protective Nourishment Energizing Berry Toner, PFRANKMD by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank Color Correcting Serum, and PFRANKMD by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank’s Vitality Cream. I apply MDNA Skin’s The Eye Mask onto my under eyes. I don’t want any traces from Saturday night to have an effect on my face or day. After taking off the eye mask, I put on SPF to round out the mix. No matter the occasion, self-care [goes] from the face to the toes.

Story continues

After an afternoon Broadway showing with my husband, we opted for an early dinner at The Mark Hotel. I finished the evening with a delightful FaceTime with my granddaughter, Rori. She is an angel child, I can’t take her cuteness! I lounged at home, before repeating my morning face routine and introducing two MBR Skincare products: their Enzyme Cleansing Booster and the Face Cream Smooth 100; they are lifesavers.

Monday

Forget the Sunday Scaries, Monday is a fun day for me. I look forward to heading to the office, and can’t wait to start the week off with a bang. I rise around 7 a.m., heading to the kitchen for a fresh cup of coffee. I am not myself until that caffeine kicks in — otherwise, I may put the roar in Rori! Before my workout, I follow my face-cleansing routine. Having run marathons, I am now focusing on low-impact exercise, which is kinder to my joints. I work with Olympic figure skater Fleur Maxwell of Body by Fleur. She focuses on small movements, using Bala Bangle Ankle Weights and additional light weights to pack a punch on my entire body. I nourish myself with a piece of avocado toast on Ezekiel bread. I’m not a huge breakfast person, but I always try to get in a combined protein-and-carb situation before I leave for work.

I head to the shower, which is an entire production. My hair maintenance is a process, as I wash it every three days — a blessing and curse. I first begin by washing it with Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and conditioning it with Olaplex No 5. Bond Maintenance. I apply Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother to tame [it] before I blow dry. I blow out my hair with a Dyson AirWrap and Ibiza Hair B series brush. I finish off my hair care with Kérastase VIP Volume in Powder Texturizing Spray, which puts the hello in my hair.

I finally make it to the office and tackle my clients’ love lives, and then lunch. Monday’s lunch is focused on greens and lean protein. I like to reset my system after the weekend. The day went by quickly, and I’m back at my apartment before I know it. I never go to sleep without washing my face and brushing my teeth.

Tuesday

My Tuesday is on the calmer side: I rise, sip my coffee, and head onto a call with my publicist. I’m feeling a little hungrier today, and I scramble eggs with avocado on the side. I wash my face and work on my makeup routine. I apply Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter #4 in Medium onto my cheekbones, followed by Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation. Last but not least, in terms of skin coverage, I make sure to use Make Up Forever Concealer. To put some color onto my cheeks, I use Nars Liquid Blush in Orgasm, no less. I love this blush because I can dab it on my cheeks and eyelids. Bobbi Brown Natural Brow Shaper lifts my brows to perfection, and I swipe on my Nars mascara.

When you love yourself, you portray that beauty and confidence to others around you — including your dating prospects. I’m a big advocate that you have to find that innate love and confidence within yourself. Take care of yourself from the inside out, whether that’s going on a run, getting a facial, eating healthy, or shopping for a new outfit. These facets of self-care increase your confidence, making you that much more attractive. When you have a beauty routine, you are setting aside time for yourself.

When you love yourself, you portray that beauty and confidence to others around you — including your dating prospects.

I have not been great about drinking water lately, and I am making an effort to drink two liters today. My level of hydration has such an effect on my skin, mood, and overall energy levels. I work until later in the evening, and make a salad with branzino at my apartment for dinner. After I take a relaxing shower, I apply the TanTowel Classic Total Body Self-Tan Towelette to my body. I haven’t been to Palm Beach in a minute, and I needed to revamp my tan.

Wednesday

After doing a brief pre-workout stretch, I am meeting Fleur for another fantastic Body by Fleur routine. She targeted my arms more than usual today, and I am feeling it. I head to the kitchen and whip up my favorite flourless pancakes — c’est la vie! I’m tight for time today, and I quickly apply my concealer, swipe on some mascara, alongside Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Liner and Nars Orgasm Lipstick. It wouldn’t be a true morning without a spritz of Hermès L’Ombre des Merveilles Eau de Parfum. If you can’t smell someone, you can’t date them. [Smelling] perfume is a sensual experience, and it adds an additional layer of attraction to your partner.

If you can’t smell someone, you can’t date them. [Smelling] perfume is a sensual experience, and it adds an additional layer of attraction to your partner.

It’s time to go to work. Halfway through the day, I make my way to JTAV Clinical Skincare — my go-to spot for facials in the city. The Custom Facial keeps my facial bright and hydrated on a monthly basis.

I get my nails done every two weeks. My favorite French manicure is achieved with Essie’s ‘Vanity Fairest’ Polish. I catch up on my favorite TV shows, which include Inventing Anna and WeCrashed — talk about two interesting and true stories. I switch into my pajamas and have dinner with my daughter. She is quite the chef, especially when it comes to her salmon. We chat about our days, and I take a shower. I lather myself with Neutrogena Body Light Sesame Oil after stepping out of the shower.

Thursday

Thursday night is date night. I won’t be home until right before my husband and I go to dinner. I want to be date-night ready before I tackle the day ahead. I have some berries with my coffee and go straight to the shower. My hair washing and styling routine remains nearly the same — though I put on a Kérastase Nutritive Mask for Severely Dry Hair to zhuzh up any hiccups. I spend a bit more time drying my hair. We can’t have any stray strands.

I apply all of Tuesday’s makeup routine, adding my Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Liner and Nars Orgasm Lipstick combination into the equation. I spray my same Hermès L’Ombre des Merveilles Eau de parfum onto my neck and arms and whisk myself away to the office. We have several clients coming in for consultations today.

Pro Relationship-Expert Tip: Never leave the house without looking camera ready — you never know who you’ll run into. From dating to working to stepping out to grab some groceries, you never know who you’re going to meet. You want to be prepared for any situation. Maintain your beauty regimen, and you will be miles ahead of future dates and social encounters.

From dating to working to stepping out to grab some groceries, you never know who you’re going to meet. You want to be prepared for any situation.

Before I go out for the night, I use Body Bling by Scott Barnes, which gives my legs a super-shiny tan. After dinner with my husband, I opt for a face mask when we make our way back home, using 111SKIN Rose Gold Facial Brightening Mask. It’s been a hectic week, and I never want my skin to suffer. After I floss and brush my teeth, I wash off its remnants. My skin feels glowy and effervescent, in a matter of 20 minutes.

Friday

Shabbat is an important part of my Jewish faith on Friday and Saturday. I’m having a dinner party this evening, and I want to make sure I have everything prepared. I’m cooking a medley of vegetables, salads, meats, and pasta, which requires a 5:30 a.m. wakeup call. Fleur returns at 8 a.m., and we target more toning of the ab, booty, and inner-thigh regions. I apply Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer in Sienna.

My lips are a little dry, and Image Skincare’s Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex always does the trick. During Shabbat, we follow a strict no-driving policy from Friday sunset to Saturday sunset, and try to focus on less screen time and more on family time. My friends arrive for dinner, and we have a decadent evening of community and laughter. I wash my face with a happy smile on my face — it’s been a good week.

Saturday

Since Shabbat ends at Saturday’s sunset, I have an easy morning at home. My husband, daughter, and I go for a brisk walk through Central Park, taking in the spring smells and air. I prefer a spa-like atmosphere before I go out on Saturday evenings. I get a lymphatic-drainage massage in the afternoon, taking away any stresses, muscle aches, or tension from the week. I won’t let the spa end there. I spray European Spa Source Eucalyptus and Lavender Shower Spray in my shower before I step into the tub. As Shabbat ends, my husband and I go to my go-to restaurant, Fresco by Scotto. It’s an amazing, family-owned restaurant that serves incredible Italian food, a vibrant scene, and just enough music you’ll reminisce of your dancing days.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Beauty School: Colorism In Makeup

Eid Style & Makeup A Celebration For Muslim Women

What Really Happens When You Sleep In Makeup?