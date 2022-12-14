It Takes a Village Hidden in Iron To Join the Winner's Circle

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. This is the basic tenet of Village Hidden in Iron , an anime-inspired fitness retailer providing USPA approved and USAPL legal fitness gear and apparel that is tastefully designed with superior craftsmanship.

Since its founding in 2021, Village Hidden In Iron has been an inclusive community where individuals from all walks of life can come together with their brothers and sisters pursuing their greatest potential. Now, thanks to its loyal rogues, Village Hidden In Iron will be expanding beyond e-commerce and into an exciting new physical space. The company is opening a gym in San Francisco that will serve as a communal gathering space for all of its Villagers. Whether you first traveled through the Village Hidden in Iron long ago, or your journey has just begun, the company promises a supportive environment with premium equipment, unparalleled design, and a sense of identity that big-box gyms just can't replicate.

Village Hidden in Iron began in a living room with an initial investment of $2,000. The founders, who met at UCLA, felt there was infinite potential outside of selling uninspired apparel and equipment. Their goal was to break down the stigmas surrounding anime and to empower its communities. They decided the best way to do that was to create fitness products influenced by anime, manga, and otaku culture. Above all else, they wanted to stick to their core pillars of performance, design, craftsmanship, innovation, and inclusivity. Village Hidden In Iron gear is built to the specifications of competitive powerlifting federations with the endorsement of several professional athletes. Their designs are hand-drawn by in-house designers who are anime fans, powerlifters, and bodybuilders. The artwork is embedded on quality products, stitched by experienced tradespeople and built to withstand rigorous use. The "Village" itself fosters an inclusive and accepting community by promoting values of perseverance and strength, welcoming all who seek to push themselves to their highest limits.

The dedication to these values is what makes the new community center and gym in San Francisco such an exciting development. Nowadays, going to the gym can feel more like going to the office. You scan in and maybe on a particularly social day you share a "how's it goin'" with the employee behind the front desk. You make your way through the fluorescent lighting, generic inspirational messages on the wall, and the top-40 playlist blasting through the speakers. Scrolling through your social media feed in between sets, you might see a video making fun of a less experienced gym-goer minding their own business, who doesn't have the proper form down yet.

Village Hidden In Iron challenges that standard. When your fitness journey gets painful, agonizing, and you want to give up, the support of your fellow Villagers will carry you. It takes a Village to achieve greatness. Village Hidden In Iron is a place where you can chase your personal best, while having a smile on your face when talking about the latest episode of your favorite shonen. Even if you've never watched a minute of anime, all those who appreciate safe-spaces, self-improvement, and camaraderie are welcome in the Village. Village Hidden In Iron's tried and true commitment to professional performance and building an encouraging community ensures a culture of premium products without sacrificing meaningful connection.

The world is changing rapidly, and it's easy to feel disconnected from our neighbors. In sports like bodybuilding and powerlifting, it's common to look inward and be excessively self-critical. Fortunately, one of the few things we are able to control are the bonds that we choose to forge. Village Hidden In Iron is more than a brand, it is a family of rogues that have grounded themselves in the cold steel of the barbell, or the sting of a callous well-earned. Come visit the Village and see for yourself.

Village Hidden In Iron is a USPA approved and USAPL legal e-commerce retailer for anime-inspired weightlifting gear and apparel. Since its founding in 2021, the San-Francisco based company has aimed to change the stigmas surrounding anime and empower its communities by providing quality, hand-crafted goods rooted in performance.

