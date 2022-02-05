Reserve takes on business ventures

Marathon, Ont. — Busy, but exciting. That’s probably a good way to describe ongoing business projects either being developed or actively explored by Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation, which has been widening its gaze beyond its traditional base of hydro development.

The Marathon-area community is positioning itself to be a service provider should a proposal by a Toronto company for a palladium and copper mine be approved a short drive from town.

Last summer, the band quietly purchased a vacant downtown Marathon restaurant and convenience store with an eye to turn the Peninsula Road building into a laundromat equipped to clean industrial clothing, like miners’ coveralls.

The design for the building is about 50 per cent complete, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg operations director Debi Bouchie said Wednesday. Financial details are not being disclosed, she said.

Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is also a partner, along with Fort William First Nation, in a proposed 45-unit affordable housing complex in a former government building on Thunder Bay’s South Court Street.

The project, which is still in the design stage, would include commercial space below the apartments. Fort William Chief Peter Collins said he may comment on the project at a later date.

Closer to home, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is exploring the prospect of a rainbow trout fish farm on Lake Superior in the area of Hawkins Island. Fish farms have been successfully operated on other Great Lakes.

“We are proceeding very cautiously,” Bouchie said. “It’s something that has peaked our interest and we’d like to see what it could look like.”

The band also recently partnered with the Town of Marathon in the creation of a Peninsula Harbour port authority “to see more opportunities for transportation” on the big lake.

When the town’s former pulp mill closed in 2009, it left behind a commercial-grade wharf still seen as an asset in a deep-water port.

Plans for a former Highway 17 visitor’s centre Biigtigong Nishnaabeg acquired from the town a few years ago are ongoing, although that project has been delayed somewhat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bouchie said.

Story continues

Meanwhile, the community continues to operate three hydroelectric stations in its traditional territory — one on the Black River, one on the White River and a third at Twins Falls near Manitouwadge.

“The hydro (business) has done very well,” Bouchie said. Of the upcoming projects, she added, “It’s been busy, but exciting to look at the potential for expanding our portfolio.”

Last year, the community announced plans for a new $25.8-million elementary school. Construction overseen by Thunder Bay’s Finnway General Contractor Inc. is set to start this spring.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal