It takes being mindful of the little costs: how to upsize your home

Up is the new down, particularly when it comes to the size of where many of us are hoping to live. A number of factors have fuelled a widespread desire to upsize – from lockdowns that have made us crave more space to stamp duty holidays and a shift towards hybrid working patterns that will allow more people to partly work from home. And while the predicted “pandemic baby boom” didn’t quite materialise, a rise in dog ownership certainly has.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, cities are experiencing the biggest shift in preferences. Earlier this year, a housing survey published by the London assembly housing committee found that 43% of Londoners wanted to move to a new home as a result of the pandemic, with one in seven aiming to leave the capital altogether. The committee found that having more indoor room and private outdoor space – be it a garden or balcony – have become increasingly important factors when Londoners consider their living arrangements.

Of course, many would-be movers are held back by financial uncertainty, the fact they live in social housing and the costs of moving. Regardless of your individual financial circumstances, upsizing can seem a great idea in theory, but daunting and expensive in practice. From arduous admin to unexpected hidden costs and extra furniture requirements, keeping tabs on everything involved can feel like a full-time job. And if you’re upsizing because you’re starting a family or because you’ve acquired an energetic lockdown dog, there are myriad other costs to consider.

However, breaking things down into individual actions and keeping an eye on all the little outgoings can make moving home feel much less stressful. So here’s the lowdown on scaling up.

A mental walk-through

People often forget that moving into a bigger place is likely to require more furniture. It’s all very well having a spacious room for a study or home office, but don’t kid yourself that you’ll still be happy to use your old dressing table as a makeshift workstation instead of buying a swanky desk. Likewise, more wall space will require more pictures. Costs can quickly creep up so be sure to factor these things in to your initial calculations. Do a mental walk-through of a bigger flat or house, using a floor plan if available, and make a realistic checklist of what you’ll want.

Do your research

When it comes to planning the actual move, a bit of prior research can really pay off, says Tom Parker, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla. “Planning is vital when moving house. To keep costs down, always shop around and get a range of quotes for removal companies – the same goes for solicitors and surveyors. Check that removal prices include VAT and insurance cover for belongings in transit.”

Think about that first week in your new home before you get there, says Parker. “Unpacking takes more time than people think and the cost of eating takeaways while you get the house in order soon mounts up. Combat this by freezing meals in advance or joining a meal delivery service to save money during what can be an expensive time.”

Declutter your possessions

Even if you’re upsizing your home, it’s a good opportunity to downsize your possessions, says home organisation expert Diana Spellman of Serenely Sorted. “Before you move, identify items you won’t be taking and sell or donate them using platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Freecycle. This way, you’ll avoid paying unnecessary removal or storage costs.” If you’ve not used something in the past three years, get rid of it. “The same goes for obsolete technology and unnecessary multiples,” she adds. “Giving yourself the chance to shed the surplus means you’ll feel freer and more relaxed on move day, too.”

Tackle your admin

The run-up to moving is the obvious time to get paperwork in shape. When we have too much on, it can be tempting to chuck paperwork into miscellaneous piles. But, says Spellman: “This means we lose things, then waste time hunting for them or, worse, incur late fees or fines. Get ahead by opting for digital communication where possible and ensuring everything is in order.”

She suggests setting up an interim sorting system for paperwork and post, putting each item into a “household”, “family/medical” or “social” pile (for cards or kids’ artwork, for example). If something needs immediate attention, put it on a desk or table.

Once you have taken out insurance, you can tailor your buildings and contents policies to suit your life. Photograph: svetikd/Getty Images

While your mind is on paperwork, look at the terms and conditions of any subscriptions you may have. “Ideally two months before moving, check for any penalties that cancelling subscriptions or moving agreements to a new address could incur – and look at how they can be avoided.

“Since missing important mail can result in fines, fill in paperwork to get mail forwarded in good time (you could even print out labels to leave with new owners so forwarding post is less hassle).”

Start as you mean to go on

The good news? A bigger property doesn’t necessarily mean bigger bills. “It’s still possible to pay less on insurance and utility bills, even if moving to a larger house,” says Parker. “Be sure to compare utility suppliers before you move, to get the best deal and research how much council tax will set you back in advance.”

Check paperwork to make sure any buildings insurance begins as soon as contracts are exchanged. This isn’t just about getting your admin in order, it also marks an important moment. You’re taking responsibility for looking after your new home and giving yourself reassurance and peace of mind.

It’s important to get a policy that provides you with the level of cover you need. After all, having decluttered or at least rearranged your worldly possessions, you’ll have a fresh sense of what’s valuable to you – be it financially or sentimentally.



Taking out contents insurance can be useful for helping you think about your home and its contents more holistically. For instance, if the process has spurred you to more fully appreciate and value an antique mirror you inherited from your grandparents, you’re more likely to give it pride of place in your new home.



Put in some energy

To keep costs down, try improving your new property’s energy efficiency, and look to DIY it when it comes to basic renovations. “You can save thousands when decorating and making home improvements by taking on a few simpler jobs yourself, like painting, staining wood and putting up shelves,” says Parker. “For trickier jobs like carpet fitting and electrics though, it’s worth investing in professional help.”

Once you’re in, use local knowledge to your advantage, says estate agent Beth Pollard, from House and Home Bespoke. “When you move in, introduce yourself to neighbours and you’ll benefit from their lived experiences and advice. Who do they have their utilities with? Who provides the best internet in the area? Which local furniture shop do they love?

“As well as getting to know neighbours, think about joining local Facebook groups or downloading apps such as Next Door for local intel and friendships (if you own a dog, for instance, there are bound to be plenty of local communities). You’re not only building important relationships, you’re making the most of your money, too.”

