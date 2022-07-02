Takeru Kobayashi, Joey Chestnut's onetime rival, says he could win hot dog eating contest: 'I'm still the best'

Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Joey Chestnut doesn’t compete in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest so much as he owns it.

He has won 14 times in the past 15 years, and by increasingly dominant margins. Last year, Chestnut ate a record-breaking 76 hot dogs and buns during the 10-minute time limit. No one else ate more than 50 while the most serious rival of his career remained out of sight.

The man most capable of beating Chestnut on Monday during the Fourth of July contest held on Coney Island in New York will be more than 6,700 miles away.

Takeru Kobayashi, the six-time champion at the Nathan’s contest and Chestnut’s last serious rival, will be in Japan with his six Mustard Belts – awarded annually to the contest winner – and self-belief.

“I know I’m still the best,’’ Kobayashi, 44, said through a translator last week.

But since 2010, he has refused to compete in the Super Bowl of competitive eating after a contract dispute with Nathan’s and Major League Eating, the professional circuit where the two rivals could have taken their eating revelry across the country.

MORE: Not even Joey Chestnut could match 'The Hungry Couple'

Between 2005 and 2009, the two most dominant figures in the history of competitive eating faced off five times. Kobayashi won the first two contests and Chestnut won the next three, with one decided in overtime by an “eat-off.”

Kobayashi has never eaten more than 64½ hot dogs at Nathan’s, almost a dozen shy of Chestnut's personal best, but says he has eaten 73 in practice and is as capable as ever.

Despite his superior numbers in competition, Chestnut, 38, knows there’s only one way to determine who’s the best – going head-to-head with Kobayashi.

“I would love to,’’ he said. “Maybe we’ll go to Qatar this year for the World Cup and do something there.’’

There is one serious obstacle: Kobayashi said he will never participate in a contest that involves Nathan’s or Major League Eating. Skeptics think the grudge is a way to avoid facing Chestnut after fading from the competitive-eating circuit.

Kobayashi said he hasn’t competed since winning a taco-eating contest in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained, he has been living in Tokyo and there were no competitive-eating contests because of the strict protocols.

During an interview last week, Kobayashi said he likely will compete again but isn’t sure when or where.

“I could just retire,’’ he said, with his wife, Maggie, translating. “But I’m always thinking of what that last thing could be when I retire. Like, is it time yet? Is there something I want to do?’’

He did not rule out a showdown with Chestnut, and he dismissed the idea that at 44 he’s past his prime.

While filming for a recent documentary, Kobayashi said, he devoured more than 30 hot dogs in a few minutes without having trained. He also said since leaving Nathan’s, he has competed in many contests and vanquished every challenger.

“The youngest and best of them,’’ he said. “I understand a certain peak to physical abilities in the aging process, but records in sports are not only made by youthful abilities. Records are made by focus, training, strategy, techniques and knowledge.

“Techniques can keep getting better as you get older and that is what has kept me here at the top. So I am not concerned about competing at my age. I know I’m still the best.”

Chestnut clearly thinks otherwise. In his third appearance at Nathan's contest, Chestnut dethroned Kobayashi and won the next two contests before Kobayashi's contract dispute.

In 2009, the last time the rivals faced off, Chestnut ate a then-record 68 hot dogs and Kobayashi ate 64½.

“I would tell the American eaters my goal was to beat him and they would get mad at me because they thought he was unbeatable,’’ Chestnut said. “It was easier for them to believe somebody was unbeatable than believe somebody could beat him.

“He even thought he was unbeatable. He told people he had a special stomach. And so those were great years and it’s a shame that Major League Eating and him had a falling out. It’s a bummer.’’

But the possibility of one last showdown, whether in Qatar, Coney Island or another hot dog-friendly destination?

“Who knows,'' Chestnut said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joey Chestnut's one-time rival Takeru Kobayashi: 'I'm still the best'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This is how competitive eater Joey Chestnut trains to eat more than 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Joey Chestnut's training regimen includes mouth exercises that help him move 15 pounds of food in an hour.

  • Ex-Nathan's hot dog champ details rift with league

    It's been more than a decade since Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi last took the stage at the Nathans Forth of July hot dog eating contest, and he says he will never return. (July 1) (AP video/Robert Bumsted)

  • Dean Henderson leaves Manchester United on season-long loan to Nottingham Forest

    The 25-year-old England goalkeeper made just three appearances for the club last season

  • Hot dog contest weigh-in, Joey Chestnut injury

    Competitors weighed-in Friday ahead of New York's famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Joey Chestnut, the reigning men's champion, showed up on crutches. (July 1) (AP Video by Joseph B. Frederick)

  • Adele Dazzles at Homecoming Concert in Hyde Park: ‘London, I Love You So Much’

    First things first: Adele showed up. And in many ways, that was the biggest hurdle Adele had to clear on her way to triumphing at the first of two shows at London’s American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival. You see, the last time Adele headlined a massive outdoor run in her hometown, in 2017, […]

  • Save $200 on KitchenAid mixers, plus more of this week's top Best Buy deals

    Shop Best Buy Canada's top deals of the week, starting at $50.

  • Homeowners find bear cub in kitchen. It had to be euthanized, Colorado officials say

    “Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen. If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur.”

  • Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride At Disneyland Reopens With Captain Jack Intact, Plus Long Lines & Temporary Closures

    Captain Jack is back! The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland has reopened to throngs of enthusiastic fans — and a few technical hiccups. The ride, which debuted in 1967, was closed for refurbishment on March 14 and was originally scheduled to reopen in “summer 2022,” and then July 1. Accordingly, Disneyland dropped […]

  • How to Grill the Perfect Steak at Home, According to Iron Chef Marc Forgione

    It's summer and your barbecue is calling.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • What Otto Porter Jr. brings to the Raptors

    Otto Porter Jr. seems like a perfect fit for the Raptors.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor