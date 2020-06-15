Takeout still crucial to restaurant survival amid re-openings: Order wings on the next #TakeoutDay

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Wing fans can look forward to unique wing flavours and styles as diverse as the country itself. In Toronto, JoyBird Fried Chicken at stackt market will be offering the OG Taiwanese, Southern-style chicken wings with a gluten-free batter and secret Asian spice blend.

For Caribbean cravings, Krazy Jerk, a family-owned hot spot in Calgary is serving up their famous jerk and barbecue-fried wings. The Beer Hunter Bar & Grill in Spruce Grove has 20+ feature flavours. And for the vegan or vegetarian, Ivy Arms in Milton is offering Veggie Wings (battered cauliflower bites).

Devil's Elbow Ale & Smoke House in Vancouver has half-priced their smoked-then-fried wings. Over in Victoriaville, Cactus Resto-Bar is highlighting their addictive secret spice wings in "Illegal Sauce" — the hottest on their menu. And in Edmonton, the heat continues at 1st RND with over 36 flavours including their popular "Inferno Sauce."

"The re-opening of restaurants doesn't particularly signal the end of our woes. With the restrictions and limited dine-in capacity, we still need everyone's support to continue ordering takeout," says chef Trevor Lui, the owner of JoyBird Fried Chicken.

Throughout the current pandemic, #TakeoutDay has become a mainstream movement, with Canadians ordering takeout or delivery on Wednesdays to support local restaurants. This has made a powerful impact on keeping restaurants in business, and according to Restaurants Canada, 95 per cent of revenue from restaurants go directly back into the economy, which means that when you treat yourself to wings this Wednesday, you'll be treating the country too.

Canadians are encouraged to share this campaign with family and friends across social media with #TakeoutDay. Find out where to order, here.

For more information on how Canadians can support their local restaurants: www.CanadaTakeout.com

