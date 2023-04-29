'We would have taken Will Levis': Jim Irsay says Colts were drafting a QB at No. 4

Entering the 2023 NFL draft, the need for the Indianapolis Colts to draft a quarterback was more than apparent.

Even after the team used their first-round selection, No. 4 overall, on quarterback Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts almost surely would have gone quarterback inside the top five. And it would have been Will Levis, who ended up going 33rd overall to the Tennessee Titans.

“I think we would have taken Will Levis,” Irsay said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “We liked him.”

There was also the possibility of trading down, Irsay said. By the time the Colts picked, both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud — the top two picks by the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans, respectively — were off the board. But Irsay told NFL Network that Richardson was the top signal-caller on their board.

Irsay said they zeroed in on Richardson "early in the process," back in February. He also told NFL Network that Richardson would start, but later said it would be first-year head coach Shane Steichen's decision.

"Even if we had the first pick in the draft, we would've probably taken Anthony," he said.

Anthony Richardson poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 overall pick.

Through five completed rounds, the Colts have drafted:

Round 2: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Round 3: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Round 4: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Round 4: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Round 5: Daniel Scott, S, California

Round 5: Will Mallory, TE, Miami (Fla.)

Round 5: Evan Hull, RB, Nortwestern

