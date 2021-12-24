Takedown Notice, Article annulé

Takedown NOTICE

Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-xmas-weather-cold headlined Forecasted white Christmas may turn you blue. This story has been killed by its news editor.

Regards,

Local Journalism Initiative

AVIS d'annulation

Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-xmas-weather-cold et intitulé Forecasted white Christmas may turn you blue. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.

Merci de votre collaboration,

Initiative de journalisme local

Norman Galimski, Prince Rupert Northern View

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories