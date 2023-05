Takedown Notice, Article annulé

The Canadian Press

FOSSOMBORONE, Italy (CP-AP) — Canadian Derek Gee, competing in his first Grand Tour, finished runner-up to Irish rider Ben Healy in Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Ottawa was part of a four-man breakaway, staying near the front despite a string of punishing climbs. “It feels like a win. I’m over the moon," said Gee, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team. "Coming into this Giro, I thought I had no chance, I was just trying to survive and get experience so this