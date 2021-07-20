Takeda agrees to supply additional 50 mln Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Japan

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday it agreed to supply an additional 50 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan.

The drugmaker will supply the additional doses from as early as the beginning of 2022, it said in a statement. That adds to an earlier agreement for Takeda to bring in 50 million doses of the vaccine, which has been primarily used in mass vaccination sites and workplace inoculations. (Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)