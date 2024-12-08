Takeaways: Wilson Overcomes Puck To Face To Lift Capitals To Win Over Canadiens

A puck to the face wasn't going to stop Tom Wilson, and as he iced his face between shifts, he found a spark to lift the Washington Capitals to another big win.

Wilson, who left the game shortly for a puck to the face in the first, struck twice as the Capitals rallied for a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Here are all the takeaways from the victory:

Wilson Helps Capitals Bounce Back After Slow Start

It wasn't the start the Capitals wanted by any means, as the Canadiens took a 2-0 lead in the first and dominated in the offesnive zone through the first 40 minutes, espeically in the second period.

Wilson would step up, though, to help Washington keep the road win streak going.

With his face swollen from a Jakob Chychrun shot he took to the cheek earlier in the game, Wilson scored two goals within 4:38 of one another to give D.C. the lead.

He now has two multi-point performances in his last five games and seven points in his last six overall.

Icing between whistles, Wilson was able to help ice the victory with another strong showing. He's up to 11 goals and 22 points in 27 games.

Dubois Finds Twine, Continues Strong Play With Capitals

The Capitals needed to get something going trailing 2-0 after the first, and Pierre-Luc Dubois answered the call.

Just 34 seconds into the second, Dubois buried a one-time feed from John Carlson to cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his fourth goal of the season and his second point in as many games. He added an assist for another mulit-point outing.

The 26-year-old has points in three of his last four and is on pace for 55 points in his first year with the Capitals.

Beyond the scoresheet, though, he continues to be a key addition, going up against opponents' top competition, moving the puck effectively and competing hard from start to finish.

Power Play Breaks Through Thanks To Strome

Washington also got its power play on track, as Dylan Strome fired home a snipe on the man advantage to extend the lead to 4-2. He now has 35 points in 27 games, which puts him in a tie for seventh in league scoring.

It ends a two-game PP goal slide for the team as the man advantage continues to gain a step despite being without Alex Ovechkin.

Top Shelf Takes

- Logan Thompson stopped 22 of 24 shots in the win.

- Connor McMichael has points in back-to-back games.

- Aliaksei Protas had two assists and has three points in his last two games.