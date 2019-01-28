Takeaways from the USMNT's 3-0 win over Panama in Gregg Berhalter's debut

Djordje Mihailovic celebrates his first-half goal in Sunday’s friendly match against Panama. (Christian Petersen/Getty)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The United States men’s national team beat Panama 3-0 Sunday on goals by Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez, giving Gregg Berhalter a win in a friendly at State Farm Stadium in his first match as head coach.

Here are three quick thoughts on the victory:

Promising debut for Berhalter …

With both teams fielding young lineups stocked with players from their respective domestic leagues — in-season European- and Mexican-based performers weren’t available as the match fell outside an of official FIFA window — this game was never going to be a thing of beauty. But the match took on added significance as the first game for Berhalter, who was (eventually) hired after the USMNT’s spectacular failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

It was a promising debut. The Americans showed some rust, as expected; this was essentially the first preseason game for Berhalter’s lineup, which featured five players making their maiden national team appearance. Still, there was lots to like. The U.S. dominated possession and created a bunch of good scoring chances before Mihailovic’s 40th-minute strike off some pretty buildup and a brilliant pass by fellow newbie Corey Baird, the 2018 MLS rookie of the year:

Debut and goal! @DjoMihailovic scores the first goal of the Gregg Berhalter era! 🇺🇸 leads 🇵🇦 1-0 in the 40'! pic.twitter.com/Xo29Lw3QMD — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) January 28, 2019





The hosts were sharper in the second half, and it always felt like another goal was coming. It took until the 80th minute, but it finally arrived off the head of Walker Zimmerman, who flicked a pinpoint Nick Lima cross past Canaleros keeper Eddie Roberts:

DOUBLE THAT 🇺🇸 LEAD! @thewalkerzim buries a header off a fantastic cross from @nick__lima! 2-0! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ghAND2Ut3Y — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) January 28, 2019





With the outcome already determined, Ramirez added a third in the final minute after a slick move by Jonathan Lewis:





… for the few who were there to see it

The glorified scrimmage vibe in Glendale wasn’t exactly helped by the turnout at the cavernous home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Just 9,040 showed up to State Farm Stadium for this one. Part of that is circumstance; B-team January exhibitions haven’t drawn well in years. Much was down to the too-high ticket prices — the cheapest seats started at $32, with ones on the lower level going for $100.

Most of it, however, has to do with the lingering apathy in the U.S. fan base following the qualifying disaster. And that’s fair enough. Berhalter himself has said on multiple occasions since being hired last month that it’s on him and his team to restore faith among supporters by playing attractive soccer and winning games.

The U.S. did both on Sunday. That’s a good first step for Berhalter and Co., even if it was also clear that his players are still learning the new boss’s system as well as each other’s tendencies.

A performance to build on for the Americans

Mihailovic and Baird weren’t the only ones who acquitted themselves well on Sunday. Lima impressed at right back in his first international match, as did fellow fullback Daniel Lovitz on the other side. Berhalter inverted both of his outside defenders and kept them high for much of the match, and both players seemed comfortable.

Aaron Long, who wore the captain’s armband despite having just two caps coming in and despite the presence of two-time World Cup veteran Michael Bradley on the pitch, was nearly flawless. So was Zimmerman, Long’s partner in central defense.

Bradley also played well. As captain, the 31-year-old took a ton of heat in the wake of the failure to make it to Russia. But Berhalter has made it clear that the veteran still has a role to play on this team. Bradley was strong in camp by all accounts, and he continued that form into the first match of 2019, just his third U.S. appearance since that fateful night in Trinidad in October of 2017.

The competition will get stiffer for Bradley once the likes of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams return in March along with the rest of the squad. But Sunday’s showing sent a message that Bradley is going to challenge for his place as long as his legs will let him.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

