Takeaways from USFL's second weekend: Jeff Fisher still searching for first win

Jace Evans and Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The second weekend of the rebooted USFL saw four more contests staged in Birmingham, Alabama.

The New Jersey Generals held off the Michigan Panthers on Friday as anemic offenses made for a low-scoring affair, but the scoring picked up in the second game as the Philadelphia Stars beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 30-23 early Saturday afternoon.

The Birmingham Stallions play the Houston Gamblers Saturday night, and the weekend wraps up with a Sunday afternoon game between the New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Here are some takeaways from the second weekend of action in the rebooted spring football league:

Jeff Fisher still searching for first win

Jeff Fisher compiled 173 regular-season wins over 22 years in the NFL spent with the Titans and Rams franchises. But after two weeks, he's still searching for win No. 1 in the USFL.

His Michigan Panthers fell 10-6 to the New Jersey Generals as quarterback Shea Patterson's last-gasp pass as time expired fell incomplete when he tried to target Lance Lenoir Jr. in the end zone. Though the Panthers had the ball at the Generals' 16-yard line with a chance to win, their offense could not get the job done – which was a theme of the night.

Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher is still looking for his first win in the USFL.
Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher is still looking for his first win in the USFL.

Michigan finished the game with just 183 total yards and averaged 3.1 yards per play. Of particular concern was the play of Patterson, the former University of Michigan quarterback who was the first overall pick in the USFL draft. He completed just 14 of his 29 attempts (48.3%) for 124 yards.

Some credit should go to the Generals' defense to be sure, but the Panthers clearly have plenty of work to do after scoring 12 points in Week 1.

Serious injury puts damper on Friday night's game

Football is a dangerous game, as we were unfortunately reminded this weekend.

Michigan Panthers tight end Joey Magnifico had to be carted off the field after appearing to sustain a serious leg injury after he was rolled up before halftime in Friday night's game against the New Jersey Generals. Magnifico was transported from Protective Stadium to a Birmingham-area hospital, per the broadcast.

Magnifico, a former University of Memphis player who is the head coach at his high school alma mater, was joined on the field by his father, the broadcast said.

Pandemic-like attendance

It seems that the folks in Birmingham didn't want to pay $10 and had better things to do on a sunny afternoon, judging by the attendance at Protective Stadium in the Week 2 matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The crowd shots by the camera showed some sections of the stadium tarped off and more people on the sidelines doing their jobs for the FOX broadcast than actually in the stands.

Pittsburgh Maulers linemen celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Stars in front of mostly empty stands.
Pittsburgh Maulers linemen celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Stars in front of mostly empty stands.

Offensive explosion

Things got interesting in a hurry thanks to Maulers head coach Kirby Wilson. When asked before the game what it would take to get their first victory, Wilson replied, "I'm gonna keep my foot on the gas and my thumb in their (expletive).”

Well, there you go.

Both teams got off to a rough start, with each quarterback being sacked on their first play from scrimmage, and the Stars turned the ball over the first two times they had the ball. But the action picked up as the game progressed.

Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Maurice Alexander (13) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Maulers during the first half.
Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Maurice Alexander (13) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Maulers during the first half.

The scoring got underway with a 25-yard field goal by Pittsburgh’s Ramiz Ahmed with 3:41 left in the first quarter, with the first touchdown being scored by Philadelphia when Bryan Scott, who finished 26-for-36 and 272 yards and four total touchdowns, found Diondre Overton for a 3-yard strike.

In the first five USFL games, no more than 23 points were scored by any team, but Philadelphia scored hit the 30-point mark midway through the fourth quarter.

First 3-point conversion

The first successful three-point conversion in the league took place in the fourth quarter when Scott went back to pass and hit Paul Terry who scored from 10 yards out to give Philadelphia a 30-23 lead. The conversion came after Scott found a wide-open Maurice Alexander for a 10-yard score.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL Week 2 takeaways: Jeff Fisher still searching for first win

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • USFL 2022 Week 2 games: How to watch on live stream and TV

    The USFL reboot continues, as the franchise will play its Week 2 games in Birmingham, Alabama, with four games spread out over three weekend days.

  • Twitter Foes Can't Forget Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'I Don't Remember' Defense

    The Georgia Republican couldn't recall much during questioning in court over a constitutional challenge to her right to run for Congress again.

  • 'It wasn't a good feeling': An NFL player says he was turned away from a French restaurant in Atlanta due to his attire

    Atlanta Falcons player Grady Jarrett was turned away from Le Bilboquet while wearing a Gucci tracksuit worth thousand of dollars and a tennis chain.

  • At 57, Elizabeth Hurley's Abs Are Toned AF In A Blue String Bikini

    Elizabeth Hurley, 57, is rocking some toned AF arms and abs in a blue string bikini on Instagram. The actress is a fan of gardening and logging for exercise.

  • I ordered chicken tenders from 6 fast-food chains and the best were from the smallest chain

    An Insider reporter tried chicken tenders from Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Raising Cane's, KFC, and Cook Out and preferred the crispiest tenders.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat's series lead to 2-1. Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could've given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De'Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday ni

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "