Takeaways: In sole Ga. Senate debate, Walker and Warnock spar on everything from policy to personal issues

Phillip M. Bailey, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker clashed over abortion, voting rights and more —including personal issues — during the first and only debate in the Georgia Senate race Friday.

Georgia is home to one of the most competitive Senate contests of the 2022 cycle, which could determine who controls the 50-50 split chamber next year.

As of late, the race has been consumed by allegations that Walker, a former NFL star, paid an ex-girlfriend to terminate a pregnancy over a decade ago.

The 60-year-old GOP contender, who opposes abortion, has vehemently denied that he gave the unnamed woman any money for the procedure. 

In the wake of Walker’s controversy, however, polls show Georgia remains a toss-up stateAn October survey conducted by Civiqs shows Warnock leading by 3% among likely voters, which is within the poll's 4.6% margin of error.

Republicans, who have stuck by Walker, have increased their attacks, focusing largely on Warnock's support of President Joe Biden, who is unpopular in the Peach State.

Here are the takeaways from Friday's debate:

Warnock pressed on Biden, inflation 

At the outset, and through most of the debate, Walker urged voters to ignore the senator's "sweet talk" and think about their own economic situation.

He regularly used the president as a battering ram against the Democratic incumbent.

"This race ain't about me, it's about what Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden have done to you and your family," Walker said.

US Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock speaks during a press conference following the Democrats Policy Luncheon at the US Capitol building on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
US Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock speaks during a press conference following the Democrats Policy Luncheon at the US Capitol building on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Anxiety about the economy and  inflation, coupled with Biden's unpopularity, are a major attack line for Republican candidates heading into the final weeks of the 2022 midterms.

Consumer prices in September increased 8.2% from a year prior, down from an 8.3% rise in August and four-decade high of 9.1% in June.

Walker regularly reminded viewers Warnock has supported the president's agenda "96 percent of the time." 

The website FiveThirtyEight, which measures political data, shows Warnock votes in line with the president's position at a rate of 96.4%.

Warnock acknowledged that Georgia is being hit hard by the country's economic woes, but pointed to how companies are raking in profits too.

"There's no question that people are feeling pain at the grocery store, at the pump and pharmacy counters," he said. "And while we are paying record prices, a lot of our corporate actors are seeing record profits."

Walker on insulin: 'You got to eat right'

Warnock and Walker also jousted over insulin and drug prices.

Warnock touted his legislative record, specifically his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a provision he backed to cap prescription drug prices, such as insulin, for seniors.

Walker opposed the legislation and was challenged by Warnock to explain that to voters.

"You know, I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you got to eat right," Walker said. "Because he may not know it but I know many people that are on insulin, and unless you have eaten right, insulin is doing you no good."

Warnock pounced on the comment, saying that many of his church parishioners suffer from diabetes.

"I think we're hearing from my opponent tonight that it's their fault that prices of insulin are being gouged," he said.  "I don't think it's their fault. I think it's the fault of these pharmaceutical companies."

Abortion dominates discussion

The moderators point blank asked Walker to respond to allegations that he paid an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion and urged her to have a second one. 

From the debate stage he repeated that the claims are “a lie." He also said he is “not backing down" but that he's been transparent about his life in memoirs.

"On abortion, you know I'm a Christian," Walker said. "I believe in life, and I tell people this: Georgia is a state that respects life, and I'll be a senator that protects life."

Warnock, who supports a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy, avoided the question on whether the government should set any limits on abortion. Instead, he called out the "extremist" Supreme Court for its summer ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during a ceremony naming a street in his honor in his hometown of Savannah on Oct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during a ceremony naming a street in his honor in his hometown of Savannah on Oct. 6, 2022.

"We are witnessing right now what happens when politicians, most of them men, pile into patient's rooms," he said.

"He was a nice talker, but did he not mention that there was a baby in that room as well?" Walker replied.

Walker hit over past falsehoods

A bizarre moment in the debate came when the two were discussing their views on policing and their support of law enforcement.

At one point Warnock said his GOP opponent “has a problem with the truth.” He then looked at Walker, adding he, Warnock, has never “pretended to be a police officer."

The comment alludes to a 21-year-old police report in which Walker talked about "having a shoot out with police" and falsely claiming he once served in law enforcement.

Walker, who insisted on responding, reached into his coat for what appeared to be some kind of badge before saying, "I am — work with many police officers.”

When the moderator admonished Walker, saying it was against the debate rules, he said: "This is not a prop, this is real."

Walker: Biden won in 2020

The moderators bluntly asked Walker if he believed Biden won the 2020 presidential election, a question that has become a flashpoint this year with hundreds of election deniers on the ballot across the country.

Walker, who was recruited to run by former President Donald Trump, had cast doubt on the 2020 results before his Senate bid.

But on Friday he said unequivocally that Trump lost.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally in Athens, Ga., in May 2022.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally in Athens, Ga., in May 2022.

“President Biden won and Senator Warnock won, that’s the reason I decided to run because we need a change in Washington,” he said.

Trump has refused to concede that he lost two years ago and has blamed Biden's win on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Both candidates, no matter the winner, said they would accept Georgia's election results in November.

Biden v. Trump II?

Many of the 2022 candidates have been asked about whether they would support a Biden and Trump rematch for the White House.

Walker made it clear that he would welcome Trump running again in 2024, describing him as a personal friend. But Warnock didn't commit when asked if Biden should do the same. 

Trump and Biden on the campaign trail
Trump and Biden on the campaign trail

“I've not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024," he said.

