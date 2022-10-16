Takeaways from the only debate between Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, challenger Tim Michels

Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·4 min read

MADISON - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels met Friday in their first and only debate as they battle in the most expensive governor's race in the country for an office that will help decide the outcome of the next presidential race.

Evers, a Democrat, barely defeated one of the state's most formidable politicians in 2018 and is seeking a second term, arguing his veto pen — which he used more over the last four years than any governor has before him — is keeping the Republican-controlled Legislature from enacting voting restrictions and policies for public schools he has characterized as draconian.

Michels, who unsuccessfully challenged former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold in 2004, is seeking a new statewide office more than a decade later after leading the largest construction company in Wisconsin. He is focusing his argument against a second term for Evers almost entirely on crime, blaming the governor for not doing more to address a skyrocketing number of violent offenses in Milwaukee.

More: Where Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on abortion, crime, marijuana and education

Here are key moments from Friday's debate, which took place in Wisconsin's capital city:

Michels moderates on abortion

Michels sought to moderate his position on abortion, which until recently was to oppose the procedure in any situation, by suggesting he would not block women from crossing the state border to seek abortions.

"I'm a reasonable guy. And people say to me I have a lot of common sense. So, you know, that's something that I wanted to sit down and work out but you know, I'm not going to be this radical guy with checks at the border," Michels said in response to a question about whether he favored criminalizing the mailing of medication that trigger abortions, or would block women from crossing state lines to get abortions.

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is seen before a televised debate Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Madison.
More: How abortion and the overturning of Roe v. Wade is shaping Wisconsin's race for governor

It's unclear if Michels will accept the outcome of the race

When asked whether they would respect the results of the Nov. 8 election, Evers said he will. Michels didn't answer directly.

"Yes, of course I will certify the next election," Michels said instead.

Evers said: "Yes, absolutely."

When asked by the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month, Michels said through a spokeswoman he would accept the results if he believed the election was conducted fairly and securely.

Michels has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020 and has said he would consider decertifying the last presidential election if elected, despite the move being illegal and impossible.

But on Friday, Michels also committed to certifying the next presidential election.

Michels forecasts changes for DNR

When asked about climate change, Michels suggested he would drastically overhaul the state Department of Natural Resources if elected.

Michels called the agency "close to being broken," suggesting he might make changes that could return the agency to an approach used by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who with GOP lawmakers, eased regulations.

Michels also pledged to hold accountable businesses that purposefully pollute water sources.

Evers wants history taught by teachers. Michels wants parents to decide.

One question addressed the issue of how to teach history in light of widespread Republican criticism of academic lessons on systemic racism.

Evers said teachers should continue to provide a full accounting of history, citing the World War II-era internment of Japanese Americans as an example.

Michels blasted "woke educrats" being gatekeepers to such decisions and said parents should decide how history is taught.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers prepares for a televised gubernatorial debate, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Madison.
A contrast in gun policies

Evers reiterated support for laws that allow judges to seize weapons from people deemed to be a danger to others and for expanding background checks on firearms. Michels suggested he opposed such policies.

“We need to make sure we uphold the Constitution and law-abiding gun owners are not having their guns confiscated,” Michels said.

Evers said "responsible gun owners don’t have to worry about red flag laws because it will never be an issue for them."

It was a dramatically different debate from the U.S. Senate race

Unlike Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the candidates in the governor's race struggled to answer questions during their debate.

Evers at times on Friday had a difficult time putting words together to answer in the allotted time, and Michels rarely directly answered the panelists' questions.

More: Five takeaways from second Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes

This is it — no more debates in the race

Voters will decide their pick for governor without another chance to hear the candidates answer questions. Friday's debate was be the only time the candidates meet before the Nov. 8 election.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Takeaways from Evers-Michels Wisconsin governor debate

