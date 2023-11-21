Takeaways as Niko Mikkola’s breakout game leads Florida Panthers to win over Oilers

Defenseman Niko Mikkola logged the first multi-goal game of his career as the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Monday to begin a three-game homestand at Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida improves to 12-5-1 on the season. The Oilers fall to 5-11-1.

Both of Mikkola’s goals tied the game.

In the first period, he took a drop pass from Kevin Stenlund and fired a wrist shot from the left circle past Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard to tie the game at 2-2 with 4:07 left in the opening period.

In the second, with the game at 4-on-4 following penalties to Edmonton’s Zach Hyman and Florida’s Sam Bennett, Mikkola rushed into the offensive zone from the left side and his pass attempt toward Evan Rodrigues went in the net to even the game at 3-3.

Mikkola now has a career-high four goals on the season.

Stenlund scored the game winner with 6:18 left in the second period and had three points. Carter Verhaeghe opened scoring for Florida with a first-period power-play goal. Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal with 42.6 seconds left.

Connor McDavid scored twice for Edmonton — once on a penalty shot — and Evander Kane scored the Oilers’ other goal.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 31 shots that came his way to improve to 9-5-1 on the season, including 6-1-0 in November.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Line shakeups without Barkov

With center and team captain Aleksander Barkov out Monday due to a left knee injury, Panthers coach Paul Maurice mixed and matched with his lines.

Anton Lundell centered the top line with Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart on the wings. That line was a productive one for the Panthers during their Stanley Cup Final run and the chemistry among the three is apparent on the ice, making it a natural fit with Lundell getting extended minutes.

Verhaeghe joined center Sam Bennett and right wing Matthew Tkachuk on the second line. Stenlund moved up to the third line and centered Rodrigues and Nick Cousins. Jonah Gadjovich, Steven Lorentz and Ryan Lomberg made up Florida’s fourth line.

A chippy game

The Panthers and Oilers combined for 46 penalty ice minutes on 13 minor penalties, two fighting penalties and one misconduct.

Nearly half of that came in the span of 41 seconds in the third period when Gustav Forsling was called for interference; Evan Bouchard was penalized for holding Ryan Lomberg, who was subsequently sent to the box for embellishment; and the trio of Bennett, Hyman and Kane went to the box — Bennett and Hyman each for roughing, Kane with a 10-minute misconduct.

Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich and Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais fought early in the second period.

That doesn’t factor in the penalty shot for McDavid.

The homestand continues

The Panthers are now 7-1-0 this season at Amerant Bank Arena.

The announced attendance for the game Monday was 19,628, the second consecutive home sellout and third in eight home games.

They continue their three-game homestand Wednesday against the Boston Bruins and wrap up the set Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.