Takeaways as Miami Marlins rally in seventh to take series opener against Atlanta Braves

One pitch before the biggest swing of his season, Jacob Stallings looked out to left field. He noticed how Kevin Pillar was shaded toward left-center field and all the green grass available for him if he could get the ball to the right spot.

And when Brad Hand threw a sweeper low and inside, Stallings took full advantage. He pulled the pitch and kept it just inside the left-field line for a go-ahead three-run double to cap a five-run seventh inning in the Miami Marlins’ 9-6, come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday at loanDepot park.

The win is just the Marlins’ second against the National League East-winning Braves in 11 tries this season. It is Miami’s 38th comeback win of the season.

“I just kind of had a feeling I was going to get it done,” Stallings said. “I looked at where the left fielder was the pitch before the hit. I don’t know why. I just looked out there and just felt like I was going to get it done. It’s just really cool to come through for the guys. Obviously a huge game for us.”

And a huge moment for Stallings, who has struggled at the plate most of the season but has finally begun finding his groove offensively. Dating back to Aug. 18 when he hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stallings is hitting .265 (13 for 49) with seven doubles and two home runs over his past 16 games (15 starts).

Before Stallings’ clutch hit, Luis Arraez opened the frame with a home run to cut Miami’s deficit to 6-5. A Jazz Chisholm Jr. two-out single then began the team’s rally. Garrett Hampson, who entered the game in the fourth inning for Bryan De La Cruz (right ankle tightness) followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 6-6. The Braves then intentionally walked pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel and hit Xavier Edwards to load the bases for Stallings.

“Coming back against a team like that just shows you the growth of our team and the belief they have in there,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “They really believe they can do this. Whatever happens, I’m super proud of the fight that they have.”

Miami’s five runs in the seventh inning matched the total from their entire four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers — a set in which Miami lost three of four games.

It also sparked Miami’s offense which went cold after a strong start against the Braves’ Bryce Elder, against whom Miami jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first two innings.

It began with an Arraez leadoff home run, his career-high-tying eighth homer of the season, before a De La Cruz RBI single and Jesus Sanchez RBI triple capped a three-run first inning. Jake Burger, who also doubled in the first inning, added an RBI single in the second to give Miami an early 4-0 lead.

After that, the Marlins logged just three hits between the third and sixth innings before finding life again in the seventh.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Miami Marlins base runner Luis Arraez (3) reacts to homering as he rounds the bases during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, September 15, 2023

Luis Arraez, power hitter?

With solo home runs in the first and seventh inning, Arraez recorded the first multi-home run game of his MLB career. Both of his home runs Friday went to right field.

Arraez has nine home runs on the season, setting a new single-season career high. His previous was eight last season.

Four of Arraez’s nine home runs have come in his past 11 games.

Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) throws a pitch during the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, September 15, 2023

How Marlins pitching managed the Braves

The Marlins used six pitchers to get through nine innings against Atlanta (96-51).

Johnny Cueto pitched four innings, holding the Braves to three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two before turning the game over to the bullpen with a one-run lead.

The Braves tied the game in the fifth on an Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly against JT Chargois and then took a 6-4 lead in the sixth on an Ozzie Albies two-run single against David Robertson.

A.J. Puk then threw 1 1/3 shutout innings before the offense put together its five-run seventh.

Andrew Nardi pitched a shutout eighth inning and then Tanner Scott pitched a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save of the season.

Where things stand in the playoff race

With the win, the Marlins at worst will remain just a half-game out of the National League’s third and final wild card spot with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Exactly where they will be in the race will be dependent on the results of three other games that were still being played when the Marlins’ game ended: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies, and Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Reds, Giants and Diamondbacks all entered Friday tied for the final wild card spot.