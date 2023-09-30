Takeaways as Marlins rally once again in win over Pirates to get closer to playoff berth

For seven innings, the Miami Marlins on Friday certainly looked like a team coming off a late night.

They didn’t arrive in Pittsburgh for their three-game series against the Pirates until after 4 a.m. following their suspended series finale against the New York Mets in which they sat through a three-plus-hour weather delay after the team rallied in the top of the ninth in that game.

The sluggishness carried into the Marlins’ series opener at PNC Park ... until the eighth inning when the Marlins put together their latest rally for a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Pirates. It marks Miami’s 41st comeback win.

The Marlins improve to 83-76 and can clinch a playoff spot in a full season for the first time since 2003 as early as Saturday. The Pirates fall to 75-85.

Miami sent 10 to the plate against three Pirates pitchers, doing most of their damage against right-handed pitcher Colin Selby. Josh Bell broke up the shutout with a two-run double to right with the bases loaded and one out. Jake Burger then tied the game with an RBI single that chased Selby and brought in Carmen Mldozinski. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then gave the Marlins their first lead with a sacrifice fly.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Luis Arraez plays for first time in a week

All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez, who last played on Saturday after being sidelined by a twice-injured left ankle, recorded a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to help set up Miami’s four-run rally.

Arraez initially injured the ankle when he stepped on a groundball during pregame drills on Sept. 19. He missed two games before returning to the lineup on Sept. 22.

But Arraez re-injured the ankle one day later when he slipped on the final step of the Marlins’ dugout.

The Marlins have understandably been cautious with Arraez since then, knowing how important he is for their playoff chances.

After Arraez got the hit, a single to left, Nick Fortes pinch-ran for him.

How do Marlins handle pitching the rest of the series?

Miami’s starting pitching options the final two days of this series against the Pirates are limited. Edward Cabrera pitched Friday, giving up three runs over 3 2/3 innings. Jesus Luzardo pitched 7 1/3 innings against the Mets on Thursday. And both Braxton Garrett and Johnny Cueto pitched four and 4 1/3 innings, respectively, on Wednesday and could theoretically be available for a short stint on Sunday if the Marlins need them.

Story continues

That sets up a bullpen game for Saturday, with Bryan Hoeing and George Soriano the most likely options to give Miami length. After Cabrera, the Marlins used Steven Okert (1 1/3 innings), JT Chargois (one inning), Huascar Brazoban (one inning), David Robertson (one inning) and Tanner Scott (one inning) out of the bullpen, with Scott logging his 11th save of the season and first since returning from the paternity list following the birth of his son.

Where things stand in the playoff race

With the win, the Marlins will hold the National League’s third and final wild card spot at the end of games played Friday.

Miami can formally clinch a playoff spot Saturday with another win and one loss by the Chicago Cubs, who are closing out their regular season with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Also, should the Arizona Diamondbacks lose their late game against the Houston Astros on Friday, Miami would also be within one game of the National League’s second wild card spot.