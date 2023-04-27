Takeaways from Heat’s incredible series-clinching overtime win over top-seeded Bucks

The Miami Heat entered with three opportunities to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat only needed one.

The eighth-seeded Heat rallied from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit for the second straight game to escape with an incredible 128-126 series-clinching win over the top-seeded Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Heat won the best-of-7 first-round series 4-1, becoming only the sixth No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs since the current 16-team NBA playoff format was instituted for the 1983-84 season.

The Heat opens the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

The fact that Wednesday’s game even went to overtime was miraculous after the Heat entered the fourth quarter facing a 16-point hole. But the Heat opened final period on a 27-11 run behind a dominant defensive effort to erase the deficit and tie the game with 1:41 left in regulation.

That’s when the drama began.

It looked like the Heat’s rally would fall short after the Bucks found themselves ahead by four points with 14 seconds on the clock.

But the Heat wouldn’t go away, as guard Gabe Vincent hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 8.4 seconds remaining.

The Bucks were sloppy on the next possession, as Khris Middleton lost the ball while trying to get the ball up the court. The play was initially ruled a foul on Heat guard Kyle Lowry, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s successful challenge forced a jump ball with six seconds remaining because no team was in possession of the ball at the time of the foul call.

The Bucks won the jump ball and Holiday drew the foul with 2.1 seconds remaining. But Holiday made only one of two free throws to bump Milwaukee’s lead up to two.

That’s when Jimmy Butler made yet another incredible play for the Heat, catching a lob inbounds pass around the basket to make a difficult game-tying layup as he fell down to the court with 0.5 second left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Heat made the most of its second life, outscoring the Bucks 10-8 in overtime to complete the comeback win.

The Bucks gained possession of the ball with 9.1 seconds in overtime and trailing by just two points, but they never were able to get a shot off as the final buzzer sounded.

Butler led the way for the Heat with another eye-opening performance, finishing with 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Five takeaways from the Heat’s series-clinching win over the Bucks on Wednesday:

How did Butler follow up his 56-point masterpiece in Game 4? With another incredible effort.

Butler missed his first field-goal attempt and first two free throws of the game, but remained aggressive in the first quarter to finish the opening period with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 shooting from three-point range.

Butler was quiet in the second quarter, though, totaling just five points on three field goal attempts in the period.

At halftime, Butler had 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, 1-of-4 shooting on threes and 3-of-6 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds and three assists.

Butler scored 26 points in the second half and in overtime, including the game-tying layup at the end of regulation.

Heat center Bam Adebayo’s hamstring injury is clearly impacting his play, but he continues to battle through the pain.

Adebayo closed Wednesday’s win with 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field.

Ahead of Game 5, Adebayo said he he has received “constant treatment, 24 hours” to make sure he can play in games through his strained left hamstring. He played in Games 4 and 5 despite being on the injury report.

“In the treatment room three, possibly four times a day and just trying to make sure I’m healthy enough to play and keep playing,” Adebayo said Wednesday morning.

But Adebayo is clearly in pain, grabbing his left hamstring at times during Game 5.

Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem didn’t play, but he still was called for a technical foul.

Haslem did not appear in Game 5. He still made his presence felt, picking up a technical foul with six minutes left in the second quarter.

How did it happen?

As Bucks forward Bobby Portis walked onto the court by the Heat’s bench toward the end of a timeout, Haslem and Portis exchanged words and they needed to be separated.

Haslem was the only one called for a technical foul, as Grayson Allen made the ensuing free throw to extend the Bucks’ lead to five points midway through the second quarter.

Haslem, who is retiring at the end of the season, made his first playoff appearance since 2016 when he played the final 2:28

The Heat has a few days off before the second round starts.

The Heat will open the second round of the playoffs at 1 p.m. Sundayon ABC against the Knicks.

The teams will play Sunday and Tuesday in New York, then take a break before resuming the series with Game 3 in Miami next Saturday.

Game 4 would be on Monday, May 8 in Miami.

Game 5, if needed, would be in New York on May 10, with Game 6 in Miami on May 12. Game 7, if needed, would be on Monday, May 15 in New York.

With Wednesday’s victory in Cleveland, the fifth-seeded Knicks won their first-round playoff series against the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1. That means the Knicks will take on the Heat in the second round.

The second-round playoff series between the Knicks and the Heat will begin Sunday.

The Heat lost the regular-season series against the Knicks 3-1.

The upcoming Heat-Knicks series would bring back memories of the past when their rivalry was formed. The Heat and Knicks have met before in five different postseasons, including in four straight years in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 and then 2012 during Miami’s Big 3 era.

The Heat has won two of its first five playoff series against the Knicks.