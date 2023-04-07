Takeaways from Heat’s blowout win in Philadelphia to keep slim hopes alive of escaping play-in

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 129-101 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 2-0 on its three-game trip. The Heat (43-37) is right back at it on Friday against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) to wrap up its final back-to-back set of the season:

The Heat still had something to play for and the 76ers didn’t. It very much looked like that on the court.

The 76ers entered already locked into the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 playoffs seed, but the Heat entered with the possibility of finishing anywhere from sixth to ninth in the East.

Despite already knowing their playoff position, the 76ers still played most of their regulars and had their leading duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden available. Starting guard Tyrese Maxey (necks stiffness) was the only member of the 76ers’ regular rotation who missed Thursday’s game.

But the Heat still dominated behind one of its most complete performances of the season to earn its third straight win and 11th double-digit victory of the season.

The Heat led by as many as 33 points, with the 76ers final lead of the night coming late in the first quarter.

After the Heat’s lead ballooned to 26 points early in the third quarter, the 76ers tried to rally and cut the deficit to 13 with 1:59 remaining in the third period. But that’s the closest the 76ers got.

The Heat pushed its lead back up to 30-plus points in the fourth quarter.

The Heat’s offense continues show signs of life, continuing a recent positive trend to score 129 points on 55.7 percent shooting from the field and 18-of-39 (46.2 percent) shooting from three-point range while committing just 11 turnovers. Six Heat players finished with double-digit points.

Heat star Jimmy Butler again led the way another ultra-efficient performance to close with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds and six assists. He scored 14 points in the third quarter.

Story continues

Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo contributed 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and eight rebounds.

The Adebayo-Butler two-man game was a staple of the Heat’s offense for most of the night, with Adebayo often screening for Butler and Miami running its offense through that action.

Heat guard Tyler Herro also was excellent with 24 points with the help of 5-of-8 shooting on threes, four rebounds and five assists.

This marks the Heat’s first three-game winning streak since early February.

It will take a lot to go the Heat’s way, but a first-round playoff series between the Heat and 76ers is still possible.

Not only did Thursday’s win clinch the Southeast Division title for the Heat, but it kept alive the possibility of finishing as the East’s sixth playoff seed. The Heat is also now assured of finishing no worse than seventh place in the conference.

The bottom line is: With two regular-season games left to play, the Heat can finish in either sixth or seventh place in the East.

But to end in the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in tournament that features the seventh through 10th-place teams in each conference, the Heat needs a lot to go its way.

The only way the Heat can enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed is if it wins its final two regular-season games (at Wizards, vs. Orlando Magic) and the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets lose their final two regular-season games (vs. Magic, vs. 76ers). If these four results happen, the Heat would open the playoffs with a first-round series against the 76ers in a No. 6 vs. No. 3 matchup.

If each of these four results don’t happen, which is the more likely scenario, the Heat would finish the regular season in seventh place in the East and need to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

In this case, the Heat would host a play-in game against the East’s eighth-place team (the Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors) on Tuesday. It Miami wins that game, it would enrter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and take on the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round.

If the Heat loses the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play in game on Tuesday, it would be forced to take on the winner of the East’s No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in game for the right to the eighth playoff seed. If the Heat won this one, it would open the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

If the Heat lost both play-in games, it would not qualify for the playoffs and its season would end.

The Heat used its new starting lineup for the second straight game.

After debuting its new starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo in Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, the Heat turned to that group again to open Thursday’s game against the 76ers.

As expected in a blowout win, the Heat’s starting lineup closed as a positive on Thursday to outscore the 76ers by seven points in 13 minutes together.

Strus, who is the new addition to the starting lineup, finished the victory with 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 8 from three-point range.

This five-man combination hasn’t been used much this season, entering Thursday with just 63 minutes played together through the first 79 games. But this lineup has been productive, outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions in that time.

That trend continued in Philadelphia.

The Heat’s bench rotation looked a little different, though.

While Tuesday’s starting lineup remained in place, the Heat’s bench rotation looked a little different on Thursday.

The Heat used a short three-man bench rotation of Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Kevin Love in Tuesday’s win over the Pistons, but played five reserves to go with a 10-man rotation before empying the bench late in Thursday’s rout.

Along with using Lowry, Martin and Love, the Heat played Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson off the bench against the 76ers.

Highsmith finished with six points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. But Robinson played just one minute before entering late in the blowout win.

Love played his third straight game in the backup center role after starting at power forward in his first 17 appearances with the Heat. He recorded seven points, six rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes.

After posting a plus/minus of plus-22 on Thursday, Love is now a plus-46 in the 84 minutes that he has played as a center with the Heat.

Those who remained out of the Heat’s rotation on Thursday included Cody Zeller, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. Zeller had been used as the backup center since signing with the Heat during the mid-February All-Star break, but has received his first two DNP-CDs (did not play, coach’s decision) in the last two games with Love instead playing as the backup center.

It remains to be seen who the Heat will have available to play on the second night of its final back-to-back of the season.

The Heat played its regulars in Philadelphia, as rookie forward Nikola Jovic (back spasms) was the only player unavailable for Thursday’s win.

With the Heat already assured of finishing no worse than seventh place in the East, how hard will it go over the final two regular-season games with just a very slim chance of moving up to sixth place.

The obvious candidate to be held out on Friday against the Wizards is guard Kyle Lowry, who has not played on both ends of a back-to-back since returning from left knee soreness on March 11.

Lowry, 37, missed the front end of the Heat’s back-to-back in Chicago on March 18 before playing the following night in Detroit and played on the front end of a back-to-back in Toronto on March 28 before sitting out the following night in New York.

“I have not even followed up with the trainers or with Kyle about that,” Spoelstra said following the Heat’s Thursday morning shootaround in Philadelphia. “They’ve been working on a plan. My focus is solely on tonight and I’ll figure out everything else after this game.”