Takeaways as big fifth inning leads Miami Marlins past Dodgers for sixth straight win

The Miami Marlins scored a nine runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good in an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at loanDepot park.

The Marlins (72-67) are now on a season-high-tying six-game win streak dating back to their series opener against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Miami has outscored its opponents 48-22 in that stretch, scoring at least six runs in all six games.

The nine runs in the fifth inning by the Marlins is a season high and most for the in an inning since Aug. 13, 2021, when Miami tied the club record with 11 runs in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs.

Miami has hit 15 home runs over the win streak, the second-most in MLB over the past week behind only the Houston Astros (16).

Here are three takeaways from the game.

How the nine-run fifth inning unfolded

The Marlins entered the fifth inning down 1-0 to the Dodgers (84-54) and had just one hit through the first four innings on a Jazz Chisholm Jr. bunt single.

And then came the breakout.

Thirteen batters to the plate. Nine runs. Eight hits. Three home runs. Two walks. Two hits apiece by Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle.

Here’s the batter-by-batter breakdown of how it all unfolded.

▪ Stallings led off the inning with a hard-hit double to left field for Miami’s first extra-base hit of the game.

▪ Wendle got all of an elevated Lance Lynn fastball, sending it 385 feet to right field for a two-run home run to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead. It was Wendle’s second home run of the season.

▪ After walks to Luis Arraez and Jake Burger and a Josh Bell flyout, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a first-pitch sinker to left-center that kept carrying until it landed beyond the left-field wall for a three-run home run to push Miami’s lead to 5-1. It was Chisholm’s 16th home run of the season and third in the past six games.

▪ Bryan De La Cruz hit a flyout to right field for the second out of the inning before Jesus Sanchez hit Miami’s third home run of the inning, a 441-foot shot to right-center to extend the Marlins’ advantage to 6-1. Sanchez now has 12 home runs on the season.

▪ The Marlins finished their outburst with an Xavier Edwards single, Stallings bunt single, Wendle RBI double and Arraez two-run double before Burger grounded out in his second at-bat of the inning.

Miami added two more runs in the seventh on RBI doubles from Wendle and Yuli Gurriel. Wendle had a season-high three RBI Wednesday.

Edward Cabrera headlines stellar outing from Marlins pitchers

After the Marlins used three relievers — JT Chargois (one inning), Steven Okert (two innings) and A.J. Puk (one inning) — to cover the first four innings on Wednesday, right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera dazzled in his return to the big-league roster after a month-long demotion.

Cabrera held the Dodgers scoreless for four innings, allowing just one hit and issuing two walks while striking out eight batters.

Both of the walks came in his first inning of work, a 26-pitch fifth inning in which he also struck out three. The lone hit: A Jason Heyward two-out single in the sixth before he retired the final seven batters he faced.

Bryan Hoeing pitched the ninth inning, giving up three runs on a Wendle fielding error on a Jason Heyward ground ball and James Outman two-run home run. The Dodgers’ only run outside of the ninth inning came on a Heyward home run against Puk in the fourth.

Where things stand in the playoff race

With the win, the Marlins keep pace in the four-team race for the National League’s third and final wild card spot.

Pending the result of the Seattle Mariners-Cincinnati Reds game, Miami will either be in the final wild card spot or remain a half-game behind Cincinnati for the third spot at the end of play Wednesday. Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, the other two teams still feasibly in the race, lost on Wednesday.