Manchester United 3, Arsenal 1: Alexis Sanchez helps knock his former team out of the FA Cup

There’s just no stopping Manchester United right now. England’s most successful club continued its record-breaking tear under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with perhaps its most impressive showing yet, a 3-1 win Friday at Arsenal that sent the Red Devils to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The triumph in North London improved Solskjaer’s record to a perfect 8-0 since replacing Jose Mourinho last month, the best start of any manager in the club’s illustrious history.

The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 first half lead on goals by Jesse Lingard and former Gunner Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez opened the scoring in the 31st minute for United, which never trailed in the match:

Lingard’s strike came just two minutes later. Arsenal answered before halftime through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but that was as close as Unai Emery’s side would get, with second-half sub Anthony Martial putting the match away late off a quick counterattack:

Here are three quick thoughts on United’s latest statement victory, and what it means for both clubs.

Solskjaer continues to make his case

The Norwegian has singlehandedly brought an optimistic, attack-minded approach back to the club for which he won the Champions League and six English titles (not to mention two FA Cups) as a player. Manchester United’s all-world roster has finally been unshackled under Solskjaer, and it’s shown on the field, not least on Friday, when his side’s fearlessness on enemy turf was obvious.

Few would’ve predicted the former striker’s ability to transform the team in his own image overnight. United has soared up the Premier League standings over the last month or so. They trailed the fourth and final Champions League spot by 11 points when Solskjaer took over; now, that gap has been narrowed to four. If United can manage to overtake fourth-place Chelsea and qualify for the Europe’s top competition — and in the process earning United millions from their share of TV/streaming rights dollars — that would be club legend’s best argument that he is the right man to lead United on a long-term basis.

Pressure back on Emery

It was a frustrating night at the Emirates for Unai Emery and Arsenal. (Reuters)

First-year boss Emery got off to a solid start this season replacing legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger. The Spaniard went unbeaten in 22 games after a schedule quirk saw him begin his Premier League tenure with season-opening losses to mighty Manchester City and fellow title contender Chelsea.

But Arsenal slipped at the end of 2018, and many of the good vibes reverberating around the Emirates after last Saturday’s comprehensive 2-0 win versus those same Blues evaporated with the home team’s elimination from the game’s oldest and still most prestigious domestic knockout competition.

Sure, the Prem is the priority. And while a part of Emery might be happy that his players can now focus on securing enough points to return to the Champions League for the first time in two years, it was also clear from his lineup choices that this game was some throwaway. After all, losing to Manchester United is never acceptable for Arsenal, especially at home. The 85th minute dustup between defender Sead Kolasinac and United’s Marcus Rashford, started by Kolasinac and resulting in cautions for both players, betrayed the hosts’ frustration with the result. Emery will feel it most acutely, but he has to refocus his Gunners quickly with a trip to City looming on Feb. 3.

How high can United climb?

It’s hard not to like the way the Red Devils are playing under their interim coach. Every one of the teams ahead of United right now has slipped up in recent weeks, with the exception of first-place Liverpool. Only the Reds are in better form.

But this is still the honeymoon for Solskjaer. Things begin to get tougher soon. Manageable Premier League fixtures versus Burnley, Leicester and Fulham are up next, but after that are back-to-back matches against Paris-Saint Germain and Liverpool, with games against City, Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG on tap before season’s end. The winning run will end at some point. How this seemingly reborn United team responds will be fascinating to watch.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

